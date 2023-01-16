CORUNNA — A Henderson man was sentenced Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to two years in prison for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury.
David Shellito was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, and approximately $11,000 in restitution to the victim. He was credited with 46 days served toward his sentence.
Shellito was originally charged with felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment, reckless driving causing serious impairment, driving on a suspended license causing serious impairment, lying to a police officer, and misdemeanor no insurance.
All charges were dismissed except for the leaving the scene of an accident charge as the result of a plea agreement with the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office.
According to court records, in June 2022 Shellito or the victim ran a stop sign at the intersection of Bath and Shaftsburg roads, and their two vehicles collided. Shellito told police that another individual was driving at the time of the accident, but police later found that Shellito had been driving at the time.
The victim prepared an impact statement that was read by the court’s victim’s advocate. “I was hit on my passenger side by the rear tire. It sent my Jeep flipping several times and (coming to) rest in a field. My Jeep was totaled as a result of the accident. I was taken by ambulance to Sparrow Hospital, where I was admitted with several injuries, and later multiple surgeries. I was there for a month. This was my first accident. It was easily the most traumatizing events of my life.”
She described the injuries suffered as a result of the crash, including eight broken ribs, a broken scapula, a hole in her lung and intestine, a brain bleed, a facial fracture and multiple hematomas that required six surgeries.
She still does not have full use of her left arm and has difficulty performing daily tasks.
Public Defender Doug Corwin said Shellito will not drive any more, and that his client is remorseful. He asked for a term of incarceration combined with probation.
“My client is lucky this wasn’t a homicide,” Corwin said. “There definitely needs to be a term for this matter.”
Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked Stewart to impose a sentence including incarceration, pointing to Shellito’s 10 prior citations for driving without a license.
“No sentence will get back the pain and suffering and injury that she’s suffered as a result of this,” Koerner said. “The defendant just won’t stop driving.”
Shellito apologized in a short statement, and said he would never drive again. “I just don’t want to do it.”
Stewart reviewed Shellito’s prior record, and said a prison term was appropriate, due to the injuries suffered by the victim.
“If you were following the law, you wouldn’t have been driving, you wouldn’t have been there, and this accident wouldn’t have changed the victim’s life,” Stewart said. “Back in 2004, you were convicted of failing to stop at an accident and fleeing and eluding. You’ve done this before.”
