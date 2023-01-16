CORUNNA — A Henderson man was sentenced Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to two years in prison for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury.

David Shellito was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, and approximately $11,000 in restitution to the victim. He was credited with 46 days served toward his sentence.

