BATH TWP. — A 22-year-old female St. Johns resident was killed in a rollover crash which closed eastbound I-69 for several hours Monday.

Bath Charter Township Police Lt. Gary Smith said that at approximately 1 p.m., a vehicle “lost control, rolled several times and came to rest on its roof” on I-69 just east of Nichols Road. The vehicle had two other occupants: a 26-year-old male from St. Johns, who was driving, and a 2-year-old.

