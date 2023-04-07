OWOSSO — If you see an Owosso Police Department member wearing a blue badge this month, you’re not seeing wrong.
The patrol unit of the Owosso Police Department will wear blue badges for the rest of April in order to raise awareness and to honor those with autism and their incredible family members who support them, states a City of Owosso Facebook post.
Matt Fray, a patrol officer with more than 12 years of experience with the department, said the department has been looking to get involved in community outreach programs, and the patrol unit collectively decided that autism spectrum disorders were a just cause. He said the patrol unit ordered the badges from Pennsylvania-based national supply company Witmer Public Safety Group, Inc., and the department received the badges in the last week of March.
“I think obviously autism itself is real prevalent in our society, and our goal and objective in this is to educate the public and community,” he said. “The thought process is that the badges are real unique — they really stick out, and that’s what we wanted, to have people approach us about them and start the conversation.”
April is observed worldwide as National Autism Awareness Month, which raises awareness for people with an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), which the World Health Organization states is “a group of developmental disabilities that causes challenges in many areas of one’s life,” including social, communication and behavior.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported that approximately 1 in 36 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with an ASD in 2020. Fray said with the patrol unit out serving people in the community every day, the department interacts with people with an ASD on an “everyday basis,” particularly in the public schools and foster care homes. He said it’s important for officers to be able to recognize people with ASDs because they might not respond to officers in a typical fashion.
“Recognizing someone you’re dealing with someone having the disorder is important in our line of work, because they often have non-verbal challenges and their behavior isn’t always typical,” he said.
Fray said what is particularly dangerous for autistic youth is drowning. Per the National Autism Association, drowning is a leading cause of death of individuals with autism. He said the department gets calls about kids with ASDs wandering on a regular basis, and with a river nearby, drowning is a particular concern in Owosso.
Fray said he has relatives with an ASD and other relatives working in special education with students with ASDs. He said the rate of children with ASDs being bullied in school is particularly striking. According to the organization Autism Speaks, about 63% of autism spectrum youth were victims of bullying in 2021.
“It’s disheartening because kids are already struggling to find their place in society, and the vicious side is we make fun of those that are different,” he said.
