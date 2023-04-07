Branden Stockford

Owosso Police Officer Branden Stockford is pictured sporting a blue badge as the Owosso Police Department raises awareness for Autism Awareness Month.

 City of Owosso Government/Facebook

OWOSSO — If you see an Owosso Police Department member wearing a blue badge this month, you’re not seeing wrong.

The patrol unit of the Owosso Police Department will wear blue badges for the rest of April in order to raise awareness and to honor those with autism and their incredible family members who support them, states a City of Owosso Facebook post.

