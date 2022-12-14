OWOSSO — Mothers in Shiawassee County seeking high-quality maternity care don’t have to travel too far.

Memorial Healthcare in Owosso has been recognized as one of the nation’s leading hospitals for maternity care in 2022-2023 by U.S. News and World Report, and is one of 10 hospitals in Michigan to receive a “High Performing in Maternity Care” rating, per a Memorial Healthcare press release.

