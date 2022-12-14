OWOSSO — Mothers in Shiawassee County seeking high-quality maternity care don’t have to travel too far.
Memorial Healthcare in Owosso has been recognized as one of the nation’s leading hospitals for maternity care in 2022-2023 by U.S. News and World Report, and is one of 10 hospitals in Michigan to receive a “High Performing in Maternity Care” rating, per a Memorial Healthcare press release.
The press release states: To achieve a High Performing rating, a hospital had to score significantly higher than average on a combination of eight quality measures including C-section rates, newborn complication rates, breast milk feeding rates, early delivery rates and if a hospital offers vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC). According to the press release, only 297 hospitals nationwide of 649 where maternity data was collected earned the distinction.
Hilary Pamperin, director of patient care services at Memorial Healthcare who advocates for all in-patient service lines at the hospital, stressed the importance of quality maternity care in a phone interview with The Argus-Press. She said this is the first time Memorial Healthcare has pursued the High Performance designation.
“It’s a vulnerable experience delivering a baby; you’re putting a lot of faith in trust with your physician and that nurse that’s holding your hand throughout that labor. The same nurse will be taking care of you in 24 to 48 hours after delivery, which creates type of relationship that people appreciate. We have people come in and ask for same nurse. As small as we are (at Memorial), it’s just a special experience,” she said.
Pamperin obtained a master’s degree of business administration in healthcare management from West Texas A&M University, and she’s previously worked at hospitals since starting at Highlands Regional Medical Center in Florida as a float nurse on its medical and surgical staff, per her LinkedIn page. Before coming to Memorial Healthcare, she also worked at McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital for 5 1/2 years in various patient care managerial roles.
Pamperin herself has birthed two children and said level of maternal care is something mothers don’t forget.
“Having a baby is something you’re only going to do a couple of times in your lifetime, like getting married. You’re going to remember that experience for the rest of your life. For any new mom, having a great and safe experience is really important. You want that experience to be good,” she said.
Pamperin said that beyond maternal care during the delivery process, another crucial component of quality maternal care is the level of important services provided. Per the press release, Memorial Healthcare’s Family Birth Place serves over 400 families each year and offers new mothers the comforts of home from their Labor, Delivery and Recovery experience. Memorial Healthcare’s obstetrics and gynecology practice provides state-of-the-art private rooms for new mothers and families and parental education classes.
According to the U.S. News and World Report, the facility also provides perinatal depression screening and breastfeeding and lactation consultants.
“I think that getting this designation is product of great collaboration – by the nursing stuff, physicians and leadership team at the hospital – and support in reaching these goals. It’s definitely a team effort and grateful to be part of team,” she said.
