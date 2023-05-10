OWOSSO — No matter who ultimately claims the title of Mr. Owosso 2023, the competition that is both a fun- and fundraiser is sure to bring plenty of of attention and money to the nonprofits the three candidates represent, and will undoubtedly get everyone in the Curwood mood ahead of the festival’s kickoff the first weekend in June.

The three men vying for the crown are Casey Lambert, Dallas Lintner and Gerry Alcorn.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.