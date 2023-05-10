OWOSSO — No matter who ultimately claims the title of Mr. Owosso 2023, the competition that is both a fun- and fundraiser is sure to bring plenty of of attention and money to the nonprofits the three candidates represent, and will undoubtedly get everyone in the Curwood mood ahead of the festival’s kickoff the first weekend in June.
The three men vying for the crown are Casey Lambert, Dallas Lintner and Gerry Alcorn.
No official polling exists, but Lambert might just be the frontrunner at this early point in game. He is hoping his patience and hard work will be rewarded with the title he first hoped to attain in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Even after the pandemic subsided, Lambert found himself over-scheduled. He’s quite the man about town with his in-demand disc-jockeying services (he goes by DJ Chewy) and his Guinness World Record setting exploits (he set the mark for “most weight lifted in one minute overhead squat” at 6,144 pounds during an appearance on “Live with Kelly & Ryan”).
“It took another couple of years to be able to fit the time in,” Lambert said. “I already had the people I wanted to work with and the organization I wanted to represent.”
That organization is The ARC Mid-Michigan, which provides support for people of all ages with developmental disabilities.
In addition to solid name recognition, Lambert also has a strong campaign manager in Josh “Daddy Glass” Dwyer, an Owosso native and a co-owner of Hi-Quality Glass.
The pair plans to raise funds through sales of wrestling-themed t-shirts — parodying the “New World Order” wrestling stable that came to prominence during a Hulk Hogan heel turn in the mid-1990s — and admissions to various activities, such as a karaoke night this Saturday at The Korner Pub.
Candiate No. 2, Owosso High School Principal Dr. Dallas Lintner, is raising funds for the Shiawassee Family YMCA. His wife, Jen, is the senior program director there, so it wasn’t hard to decide who to compete for.
“When I was approached it was a no-brainer,” he said Tuesday. “This is a great opportunity to raise some funds to benefit some kids, benefit some families and grow community.”
Campaign manager Emily Suggs is a former YMCA employee who is embarking on her third Mr. Owosso campaign. One upcoming campaign-sponsored activity is a “Nerf Wars” event set for May 15.
Gerry Alcorn’s candidacy supports Toys for Tots — a natural fit for the former U.S. Marine. Toys for Tots has been operated by the Marines since 1947, Alcorn explained, and annually helps more than seven million American children have a happier Christmas.
Alcorn hopes his efforts will brighten the holidays of the more than 1,000 Shiawassee County children and families Toys for Tots helps annually.
“I see every year these families that we help, and I see — there but for the grace of God go you or I,” he said. “We’re anticipating the need to be huge this year, so our goal is to make people aware of what Toys for Tots really is behind the scenes.”
Fundraising plans are still in development, but will likely include sales of wristbands with the Toys for Tots logo, which Alcorn said is unchanged from when Walt Disney hand-drew it in 1948.
The official kickoff for the Mr. Owosso. is at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1259 E. M-21.
From there, candidates have until the closing ceremony on June 3 to fundraise as much as they can.
