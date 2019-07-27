Durand Taco Bell construction continues

DURAND —Soon, residents and people traveling through Durand will be able to stop enjoy a Taco Bell. Construction is currently underway for the restaurant located at 8831 E. Lansing Road.
When finished it will be approximately 2,500 square feet, and feature a drive-thru and an outdoor patio, according to Bob Grabowski of Great Lakes Taco. The project represents a $2-million investment, he said.
The construction is expected to be completed in an 80-day time frame and be up and running by September.
Durand had several requirements before it would grant Grabowski the necessary permits. He agreed to pay for an updated traffic study, to install lighting in front of the restaurant that is consistent with lighting at other new properties in the city, to plant and maintain decorative vegetation, and install a black chain-link fence behind the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.