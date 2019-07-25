Fair offers something for everyone

CHESANING — As times have changed, so too has the Saginaw County Fair.
Originally held in downtown Saginaw, the fair moved to Chesaning more than a decade ago, and in its 106th year it will look to offer something for everybody, according to fair president Patti Copes.
“Historically, it was maybe more for people who had an agricultural background,” Copes said. “While we still pride ourselves on raising excellent livestock and doing the homemade crafts, we’re trying to move toward inclusion for everybody. This year, our still exhibit barn will feature public speaking, storytelling, sewing, arts and crafts, painting, photography, and a huge variety of antiques,” she said.
The fair opens July 30 and runs through Aug. 3 at the county fairgrounds in Chesaning, 11350 Peet Road. Admission is $10 Tuesday through Thursday and $15 Friday and Saturday. The cost of admission covers parking as well as access to the fair, grandstand events and rides.
Numbers for animals are up all across the board this year, Copes said, with 97 horses and 95 goats registered, among other categories.
For a second year, the fair will also feature a dog barn, one of only two fairs in the state to do so, the other being the Shiawassee County Fair, according to Copes.
“To showcase the new program, the dog department has taken over the Tuesday night grandstand event with a dog agility show,” Copes said. “Last year we packed the stands. It’s really neat to see the kids showing off their dogs.”
Wednesday’s grandstand act will also be new, as The Next Generation Leahy, a Canadian Irish dance and music group, will perform.
Grandstand acts for the remainder of the week include motocross Thursday, a demolition derby Friday and the Lost Nations rodeo Saturday.
In addition to new acts, the grandstands themselves have undergone a makeover this year, with the installation of a new section of bleachers after the fair board received a matching grant from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development last year. The total cost of the project was approximately $130,000, Copes said.
Since moving to Chesaning, the fair has grown substantially each year, Copes said, which has been a benefit to the community.
“We don’t have a whole lot going on in Chesaning anymore. We used to have a huge music festival and craft show…the fair is really the only thing that we have left,” Copes said.
“The fair brings 28,000 people a year into our community and that’s helping out our gas stations, our restaurants, our bed and breakfasts, our local stores. Also, it serves as a hub for the community where people are meeting. They’re meeting their friends, they’re enjoying a family event.”
Approximately 70 sponsors and hundreds of volunteers are making the fair a reality, according to Copes. Planning for the event goes year-round, and planning is already underway for next year, she said.
After months of preparation, Copes is looking forward to seeing the smiles on kids’ faces.
“It takes a lot of blood, sweat and sometimes tears to make this all happen, and when it all comes together, you realize that it’s all worth it because you really created an excellent opportunity for families and youth to remember what the past was like, but also move into the future,” Copes said. “It’s really a great feeling.”
For more information about the fair, visit saginawcountyfair.org, or call the fair office at (989) 845-2143.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.