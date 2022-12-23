LANSING — The Michigan Court of Appeals has denied the appeal filed by “America’s Barber,” which sought to dismiss fines levied against him for operating his shop during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an order issued last week.

Appeals court judges Douglas Shapiro, Stephen Borrello and Christopher Yates found that the appeal filed by Karl Manke’s attorney was not timely, and that the appeal was properly denied by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.