LANSING — The Michigan Court of Appeals has denied the appeal filed by “America’s Barber,” which sought to dismiss fines levied against him for operating his shop during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an order issued last week.
Appeals court judges Douglas Shapiro, Stephen Borrello and Christopher Yates found that the appeal filed by Karl Manke’s attorney was not timely, and that the appeal was properly denied by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
On March 10, 2020, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order that declared a state of emergency because of the COVID outbreak. She issued a further order March 16, 2020, that declared “non-essential” businesses close temporarily, and was extended until May 29, 2020.
However, Manke reopened his Owosso barbershop May 4, 2020. He was issued an imminent danger and abatement order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Servicees directing him to close his barbershop immediately. Manke refused to do so, and the Michigan Deparment of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs summarily suspended Manke’s business and barbershop licenses.
Manke was eventually fined $4,500 and his barbershop $4,500 for violating the orders in March 2020, and he appealed that decision.
He refused to close his shop, and was also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, which was ultimately dismissed.
Manke gave numerous interviews and made several cable TV appearances, and became a lightning rod for anti-COVID protesters.
Eventually, LARA lifted Manke’s license suspension, and the Michigan Supreme Court found that Whitmer’s executive orders were unconstituational.
Following the appeals court decision, Manke will be responsible for the $9,000 in fines levied by the Michigan DHHS.
