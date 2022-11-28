OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council organizational and regularly scheduled meetings Monday were headlined by the election of a new mayor, a newly elected councilperson not standing for the Pledge of Allegiance and opening prayer, and a sitting council member questioning the Nov. 8 election results, but there was another tidbit of news that emerged from the loaded meetings: Council approved the next step in a rental rehabiliation project that would bring seven new residential units to the City of Owosso.

The unanimously passed motion by council approves a $700,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application and certifies Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne as the environmental and certifying officer for the rental rehabiliation project at the third floor of 114-116 W. Main St. in Downtown Owosso.

