OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council organizational and regularly scheduled meetings Monday were headlined by the election of a new mayor, a newly elected councilperson not standing for the Pledge of Allegiance and opening prayer, and a sitting council member questioning the Nov. 8 election results, but there was another tidbit of news that emerged from the loaded meetings: Council approved the next step in a rental rehabiliation project that would bring seven new residential units to the City of Owosso.
The unanimously passed motion by council approves a $700,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application and certifies Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne as the environmental and certifying officer for the rental rehabiliation project at the third floor of 114-116 W. Main St. in Downtown Owosso.
The rehabilitation project would bring seven new residential units to the third floor of the mixed use 114-116 W. Main St. building. According to information provided by the City of Owosso, the building would get a complete makeover, with new electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems. The upgrades would also include the addition of hard-surfaced countertops, wood or vinyl plank flooring, spacious windows and increased lighting throughout.
The building, which has been in existence since 1885 per information provided by the city, has commercial tenants on its first floor that house AZee Printing Solutions, and office space currently utilized by Woodworth Commercial, Superior Industries and AZee Business Solutions.
Per information provided by the City of Owosso, the cost of the project is $1,102,893, with $700,000 coming from the CDBG. CDBG is a program under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, enacted in 1974 by President Gerald Ford, that funds development projects, largely benefiting people with low or moderate income.
This particular project is set to benefit people of low or moderate income. Four of the seven residential rental units will benefits persons with low or moderate income for a period of not less than five years. The requirements for the grant define low or moderate income as “those at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI).” Henne said the other three residential units would be open to persons of all income levels.
The city’s information states “Owosso has historically been a high‐poverty, low median household income city,” and latest census data shows this. The median household income in Owosso is $41,983, compared to a national average of $67,521 in the 2020 census. Per the 2020 census data, 14.8% of persons in Owosso live in poverty.
In its CDBG application, the City of Owosso spells out its need for and opportunity to provide increased housing opportunities.
“This rental rehabilitation project would help alleviate housing availability issues that Owosso has been experiencing in recent years. Owosso is not alone in this struggle — as many communities around the country face the same challenge. However, Owosso is uniquely poised to provide affordable housing across low/moderate income levels because of the lower average rental rates and home prices compared to similar-sized communities across the state,” the statement reads. “There is not enough housing in the marketplace for new residents coming to Owosso, and the existing housing stock is not supporting the existing residents of the city. Specifically, the housing market for low/middle income individuals is severely constrained. Adding new housing stock across all income levels ‐ especially low to middle income — is a very important piece of the community development puzzle for Owosso. Opportunities to accommodate new housing marketed to low/middle income individuals are found throughout the city, but the local market conditions work to preclude investment in rehabilitating existing properties or build new.”
The other $402,893 is privately funded by local developers Randy Woodworth and his brother Jim Woodworth. Randy Woodworth is the founder and president of Woodworth Commercial, a brokerage, management and property development company. Randy Woodworth won the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Entrepreneur Award, as previously reported by The Argus-Press.
The City of Owosso approved a $158,587 contribution in January 2022 through a 12-year Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act (ORPA) certificate. The ORPA Act of 2000 provides property tax exemptions for commercial and commercial housing properties that are rehabilitated and meet the requirements of the Act, per information on the State of Michigan website.
Henne said his designation as the project’s environmental and certifying officer as approved by council was merely a “formality” as required by the MEDC for the CDBG application and didn’t require him to have an environmental background. Per Henne, Triterra, an environmental consultant in Lansing, will perform an environmental assessment of the property to check for lead and asbestos.
Henne said the City of Owosso will give Triterra the “good to go” to begin the environmental assessment today and estimates the assessment will take a “few weeks.”
The project is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2023, according to information provided by the city.
