CHESANING — The weather has not been especially cooperative for outdoor ice skating this winter.
Yes, there have been some cold snaps, but they have been rapidly followed by unseasonable thaws.
This has thrown a significant wrench into the plans of the Chesaning Chamber of Commerce to provide a public ice rink for the town for the first time ever.
The Chesaning Riverside Ice Park at 218 N. Front St. was supposed to be available to delight skaters every weekend this month, but warm temperatures have scuttled the first two attempts to get the attraction up and running.
“We just need for it to get cold again,” Chamber member Emily Cannon said, “But it doesn’t seem to be doing that.”
If temperatures dip in March — as they often do — Cannon said the plan is to open the rink and keep it going as long as possible. Skaters must have their own skates, and anyone with skates to donate is encouraged to contact the chamber.
Cannon said the chamber got the idea from a rink installed in downtown Frankenmuth this winter just south of Zehnders.
“We wanted to bring something like that to Chesaning,” she said.
Keep an eye on the Chesaning Riverside Ice Park’s Facebook page for updates.
Forced home by the pandemic, the hockey-loving Carlton family froze out COVID-19 by building their own home rink, which inspired the chamber in its efforts.
When the call came in November 2020 to shut down hockey rinks, Justin Carlton shot back, going online to research home-built hockey rinks. After going through many videos and web pages on the subject — and much cajoling of his wife — the family headed into Owosso for supplies.
The lumber, screws, stakes and brackets they brought home became the beginning of an annual family project. Koreyann Carlton built much of the rink by herself that first year.
Once they determined the front yard would provide the most level and largest possible ice surface, the family was able to get the frame of the rink finished by Christmas.
They next installed a 30-by-40-foot liner and filled the frame until they had the necessary 4 to 5 inches of water. It took several days for the water to freeze fully, and their first attempt at ice wound up bumpy and rough.
Justin Carlton went online in search of ways to smooth out the ice, wading through many potential solutions. With the help of his dad, Carlton eventually installed a faucet near the rink that drew on the water from the home’s water heater.
The rink drew the attention of many passing cars in downtown Chesaning, including a Michigan State Police trooper, who stopped by one day and asked if he could play a little hockey with Cade, Justin and Koreyann Carlton’s young son.
On another memorable day, a family dropped off used sticks, helmets, jerseys and other gear, along with a note stating how wonderful the rink is and how enjoyable it is to see young kids playing hockey in Chesaning.
The Carlton family’s home rink is now an annual tradition and has gained a lot of attention in town, inspiring several copycats.
On Feb. 5, in a lengthy post on the “Chesaning Happenings” Facebook page, Justin Carlton expressed his hope that “the Chamber can make the ice rink work (and) it begins a lasting tradition for this town.
”I’ve wanted an outdoor rink in this town since I was about 8 years old, whether it was roller hockey or ice hockey,” Carlton wrote. “We’ve always been forced to travel to various towns around the state to do any sort of skating.
“It’s a ton of work to build (and) maintain, (and) none of it is cheap, but the memories you make are worth it (and) hopefully it can help get the next generation into skating,” he continued.
New Lothrop resident Josh Thiel commented that Carlton’s sentiments were “perfectly said.”
“I remember back when I was in high school, we tried to get Chesaning a hockey team but it never happened. … I would love to see this happen in our community,” Thiel went on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.