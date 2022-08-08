Participating Clubs: Clever Dogs (CD), Doggie Diggers (DD)
Champion Showmanship
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Participating Clubs: Clever Dogs (CD), Doggie Diggers (DD)
Champion Showmanship
First place: Clara Gross with her English cocker from DD
Second place: Veronica Gross with her giant schnauzer from DD
Third place: Leona Gross with her Portuguese water dog from DD
Fourth place: Missy Flores with her Havanese from CD
Open Showmanship (2008-2010)
First place: Joseph Edington with his border collie mix from CD
Second place: Sage Cole with her terrier mix from DD
Third place: Arthur Cole with is pug from DD
Open Showmanship (2005-2007)
First place: Allen Cole with his Aussie mix from DD
Second place: Kyler Leader with his German shepherd from CD
Third place: Malachi Sims with his yellow lab from DD
Fourth place: Devan Leader with his mutt from CD
Novice Showmanship (2010-2013)
First place: Dustin Cohoon with his shepherd mix from DD
Second place: Gavin Cohoon with his German shepherd from DD
Third place: Zechia Williams with his Australian shepherd mix from DD
Fourth place: Bryce Gute with his yellow lab from DD
Novice Showmanship (2004-2009)
First place: Ella Curnutt with her border collie from DD
Second place: Lily Sandlin with her cocker spaniel from CD
Third place: Jordan Sandlin with her shih tzu from CD
Fourth place: Cadence Houghtaling with her German shepherd from DD
Best Showman (9-14)
Grand Champion: Joseph Edington
Reserve Champion: Sage Cole
Best Showman (15-19)
Grand Champion: Veronica Gross
Reserve Champion: Clara Gross
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.