INGHAM COUNTY — A former Shiawassee Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy won a $150,000 settlement in a wrongful termination/whistleblower retaliation lawsuit originally filed in 2019 against Sheriff Brian BeGole.
Kathy McGuckin, who filed the suit three years ago, said Thursday she agreed to the settlement in July, but was barred from disclosing anything related to the case due to a judge’s gag order.
“I am thankful that after almost 3 years of manipulation and vindictive behavior by BeGole and his crew that this is over,” McGuckin said.
The civil trial had been scheduled to begin July 26 — the week before BeGole’s victory in the Republican primary for 71st District State Representative. It is unclear why the judge in the case put the gag order in place. BeGole will face off against Democrat Mark Zacharda in November’s general election.
McGuckin made a not-so-veiled reference to the trial being adjourned immediately before the primary election.
“The defense was very calculating when asking the judge for a gag order for 21 days, which ironically fell on the Friday after the election,” McGuckin said Thursday.
She added that she was willing to take the case before a jury. “It was never about the money. It was about the principle. We could have settled this case a long time ago without the unnecessary legal fees the county incurred, but the egos of some were just too big.”
In an emailed statement, BeGole said Thursday his actions were justified, but he did not wish for the county to incur further legal costs. He called the lawsuit a “farce.”
“Unfortunately, we live in an age where it is sometimes cheaper to settle a frivolous lawsuit than to fight for a just result,” BeGole said. “If we continued, Shiawassee County taxpayers would have been on the hook for those costs, instead of our insurance company. Even though the arbitrator ruled in my favor at every turn, it was an easy decision to decide that you, the taxpayer, should not be required to pay to continue this farce.
“I am satisfied that my actions upheld the integrity of the sheriff’s office and the public is far better served by not having this individual involved in law enforcement in our county — despite the side cost imposed by a flawed legal system.”
County board chair Greg Brodeur said it would be “irresponsible to the taxpayers” to continue litigation. “Anything can happen in a civil lawsuit.”
In an unsigned statement released Thursday, the county called the litigation a “nuisance lawsuit.”
An arbitrator previously ruled in favor of BeGole, but McGuckin’s attorney Tom Pabst indicated the arbitration was only related to McGuckin’s employment with the sheriff’s office, and not the merits of her lawsuit. Pabst said that arbitrators rule in favor of municipalities in 94 percent of disputes. “Employers lust to get cases to arbitration,” Pabst said. “But I think, what the hell, the arbitrator had no case.”
“We had a great case and were ready to take this case to trial,” Pabst added Thursday. He compared McGuckin’s case to a boxing match. “The irony is that she was trying to protect BeGole, and he thinks she betrayed him. There’s some irony for you.”
McGuckin filed the suit in November 2019 after BeGole terminated her employment, allegedly for “violating policies.” The case was transferred to Ingham County because of conflicts with local officials.
The lawsuit claimed she reported concerns about inappropriate use of the Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN) system by special deputy Sam Safi to co-workers, and BeGole allegedly asked “whether it was a complaint or not and whether it was a ‘formal complaint.’”
“Safi isn’t a cop,” Pabst said Thursday. “You can’t look up your enemies or a pretty woman that drives by in a car.”
“(BeGole) knew for a fact that McGuckin had made complaints about misuse or abuse of the LEIN system by an employee,” Pabst stated in a previous court filing. “He knew that these statements were false” and “contradicted his own firing letter.”
BeGole issued a statement after the lawsuit was filed, calling McGuckin’s allegations “pure fiction.”
“At no time did the plaintiff ever complain to the sheriff or the sheriff’s command regarding the misuse or abuse of the LEIN System by any employee, much less by special deputy Safi. This claim is pure fiction,” BeGole said in his 2019 statement.
In January 2021, the Argus-Press published a story that showed Shiawassee County at that point had paid nearly $73,000 to defend BeGole from the lawsuit. That amount is almost certainly much higher now.
Shiawassee County’s Insurance carrier will be responsible for the settlement.
The invoices provided in January 2021 show the county’s attorneys attempted to subpoena McGuckin’s phone and Facebook records, and attempted to seize her phone to have it digitally analyzed.
Also according to the invoices, the county’s attorneys monitored McGuckin’s social media activity, attempting to obtain via subpoena the social media records of individuals they suspected were operating Facebook pages critical of the Sheriff’s Office.
According to depositions in the lawsuit, obtained by the Argus-Press, the sheriff’s office environment was one of jealousy, mistrust, lies, fears of media leaks and false allegations at the time of McGuckin’s termination in 2019.
Additionally, the county’s attorneys asked for the case to be dismissed at least once, but the request was denied by the presiding judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.