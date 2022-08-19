Sheriff's Office

The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon.

 Argus-Press Photo/Aaron Bodus

INGHAM COUNTY — A former Shiawassee Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy won a $150,000 settlement in a wrongful termination/whistleblower retaliation lawsuit originally filed in 2019 against Sheriff Brian BeGole.

Kathy McGuckin, who filed the suit three years ago, said Thursday she agreed to the settlement in July, but was barred from disclosing anything related to the case due to a judge’s gag order.

