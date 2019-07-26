LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Fire Department is continuing its support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) as its members kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign.

The campaign is to raise critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

Continuing a 65-year tradition of supporting the MDA community, eight firefighters from the Laingsburg Fire Department will hit the streets or storefronts with boots in hand, asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA.

The campaign will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Grand River/High St. and Grand River/Woodbury St.

We are thrilled to be working with the Laingsburg Fire Department for another year of Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” said Executive Director Cindy Clark.

“The dedication of these firefighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults in Laingsburg. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”

Funds raised through Laingsburg Fill the Boot event in 2019 provide the MDA with vital resources to advance its mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community. Past contributions have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Center at Michigan State University and Owosso Memorial.

Donations also help send more than four local kids to “the best week of the year,” at MDA summer camp at Sherman Lakes YMCA – all at no cost to their families.

For more information about MDA, visit mda.org.

