Owosso City Council

Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne, middle, speaks during Monday's Owosso City Council meeting.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council made two amendments to the City of Owosso’s Code of Ordinances regarding taxes and collection charges after a brief public hearing on the matter at Monday’s council meeting.

The council voted 6-0 — Councilperson Jerry Haber was absent — to amend the ordinance to impose a 1% administration fee on the entire tax bill for both summer and winter taxes, and tweak monthly interest rates on late summer taxes to comply with the Michigan General Property Tax Act.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.