OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council made two amendments to the City of Owosso’s Code of Ordinances regarding taxes and collection charges after a brief public hearing on the matter at Monday’s council meeting.
The council voted 6-0 — Councilperson Jerry Haber was absent — to amend the ordinance to impose a 1% administration fee on the entire tax bill for both summer and winter taxes, and tweak monthly interest rates on late summer taxes to comply with the Michigan General Property Tax Act.
City Manager Nathan Henne said that the city currently imposes a 1% administration fee on the entire winter tax bill and part of the summer tax bill, but said per the Michigan General Property Tax Act, uniformity is needed in assessing the administration fee. Per information provided by the city, a property tax administration fee is defined as a fee to offset costs incurred by a collecting unit in assessing property values, in collecting the property tax levies, and in the review and appeal processes.
Henne said the amendment to the administration fee on the city’s tax code — effective May 22 — would increase the city’s collection by about $50,000. He said the city currently collects about $102,000 annually for the fee.
Henne said during the meeting that city staff became aware that the city’s code as written, which he said predated his five-year stint as city manager, did not conform with the state tax code, which states that 1% interest must be imposed on summer taxes not deferred for each month or portion of a month that the tax is late. Summer tax bills are mailed by July 1 and due by Aug. 31, and the city previously charged 2% interest on payments on or after Sept. 1, with additional 1% interest on payments on or after Oct. 1 and Nov. 1.
With the amendment made at Monday’s meeting, which will be effective starting May 22, 1% interest will be charged for on the first day of each month summer taxes are unpaid starting with Sept. 1, and the city will assess 1% interest for six months instead of four.
Most residents who spoke during the meeting spoke favorably about the amendments.
“I don’t mind paying money to see our city loved and look better as a whole,” said resident Joseph Moore. “Everyone knows life isn’t free.”
“I appreciate (the city) trying to comply with the law,” said Bruce Noble, also an Owosso resident. “I appreciate living in the city and don’t begrudge having to pay taxes over the years.”
That being said, not everyone who spoke during the hearing was in favor of the amendments.
“You’re the only group that tries to raise taxes at every meeting. Where are people supposed to be getting all this money? You’ve already driven out a lot of non-profits to Corunna,” said a local Facebook blogger. “I can’t believe this group — it is the only community that is strictly out to get people with more fees, fines and taxes. And we thought we had some conservatives on this board.”
