OWOSSO — Local veteranarian Nicholas Skarich, who owned and operated Northside Animal Hospital in Owosso, passed away suddenly from a stroke, leaving behind a legacy of empathy and understanding for local pets and their owners who trusted him to care for their extended family members.
Northside, announced Skarich’s passing Thursday morning in a Facebook post.
“His life purpose was helping pets live happy and healthy lives, and guiding people through the life stages of their beloved pets.
“He joked that he could talk to pets, and many who knew him believe it was true,” the post states.
The Shiawassee Humane Society said in a comment on the post, “We are forever grateful for all Dr. Nick has done for our shelter pets. He made a huge difference for the homeless animals in our community.”
SHS Executive Director Holly Guild said Skarich had taken numerous specialty cases for the humane society, and had performed hundreds of spay and neuter surgeries.
Pat Carmody, who took his dogs to Skarich for care for over 10 years, said Skarich would be deeply missed.
“Dr. Nick truly loved every single animal who entered his practice,” Carmody said.
“When our 15-year-old Chihuahua reached her end, he was the ‘calming factor’ to us while we were coming to grips with Abby’s impending passing.
“We were a mess and he also got emotional, due to him being Abby’s vet for 10-plus years. He’s going to be missed by more people than I can even imagine.”
Bill Bouwman called Skarich’s passing “a great loss to our community” in a Facebook tribute.
“When you are a passionate animal lover you find a vet in which you develop a great, trusting relationship. Dr. Skarich cared for our beloved cats and dogs since he started his practice. He was such a kind compassionate man.”
Taylor Thompson thanked Skarich for his care for her pets. “Our hearts are broken. Thank you Dr. Nick for all the love and care you gave Bob and Butters. We will never, never forget you. We will be praying for your family in the days, weeks, and months to come.”
Chris Goodwin echoed the sentiments of other commenters and grieving locals who trusted Skarich with their pets’ care.
“He was such a great man. His love and passion for all animals was true and pure. He had a way with everyone and their loved furry friends. I am so devastated for his family and the community. I pray St. Francis guides him into the gates of heaven. You were loved by so many Dr. Skarich. May you find your peace,” Goodwin commented.
Skarich leaves behind his wife and three children.
Northside Animal Hospital will continue to operate and care for pets, according to the Facebook post, and will have several veterinarians available.
