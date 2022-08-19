Cook Foundation

University of Michigan-Flint support team for the Shiawassee area from left to right:

UM-Flint Senior Officer of Major Gifts Brent Nickola, Cook Family Foundation President Bruce Cook, UM-Flint Undergraduate Admissions Counselor Nia Bashir-Benton, UM-Flint Vice Chancellor for Advancement Shari Schrader and UM-Flint Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Chris Giordano.

 MICHAEL D-L JORDAN/DLP

OWOSSO — The Cook Family Foundation and the University of Michigan-Flint held a reception at the Owosso Country Club on Tuesday to honor students from the Shiawassee area who are attending UM-Flint this fall.

According to a press release, the attending students received a new scholarship from the Cook Family Foundation called the University of Michigan Shiawassee Advantage. This $3,000 scholarship is for senior students who are enrolled at any U of M campus. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be graduating from one of the 10 area high schools serving all or part of Shiawassee County. These students will also become eligible for the U Of M merit-based scholarships and the full-tuition Go Blue Guarantee if they have demonstrated financial need.

