OWOSSO — The Cook Family Foundation and the University of Michigan-Flint held a reception at the Owosso Country Club on Tuesday to honor students from the Shiawassee area who are attending UM-Flint this fall.
According to a press release, the attending students received a new scholarship from the Cook Family Foundation called the University of Michigan Shiawassee Advantage. This $3,000 scholarship is for senior students who are enrolled at any U of M campus. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be graduating from one of the 10 area high schools serving all or part of Shiawassee County. These students will also become eligible for the U Of M merit-based scholarships and the full-tuition Go Blue Guarantee if they have demonstrated financial need.
UM-Flint Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, Chris Giordano, was the guest speaker at Tuesday’s celebration:
“I was deeply honored to be a part of the Cook Family Foundation student reception for scholarship recipients. For over four decades, Bruce Cook and the Cook Family Foundation have been awarding scholarships to assist area students to attend the University of Michigan and the newly-announced University of Michigan Shiawassee Advantage will support even more area students to attend UM-Flint. Their dedication and commitment to the support of our young adults and the value of higher education serves the future of our region, state and nation. I look forward to a growing partnership between the Cook Family Foundation and UM-Flint!”
The Cook Family Foundation listed the UM-Flint scholarship winners in a press release:
From Byron High School, Madeline Davis, Kylee Flaherty, Paige Fondren and Julia Lane; from Corunna High School, Leah Clough, Lucas Cunningham, Noah Dutcher and John (Maxwell) Walker; from Durand High School, Lauren Brewer, Allyson Gillett, Aidan Loos, Lillian Scripter, Ryleigh Shephard and Alicia Wright; from Laingsburg High School, Justin Grandy; from Morrice High School, Hayley Lademann; from New Lothrop High School, Jacob Burgess and Savannah Taylor; from Ovid-Elsie High School, Abigail Cooper and Callum Holley; from Owosso High School, Kelsey Andrykovich, Keera Barnhill and Keanan Springer.
The University of Michigan has three campuses, each in a different city; one in Ann Arbor, another in Dearborn and last but not least, Flint.
According to a different press release, college credits transfer easily between the campuses, although each has unique degree programs, courses and extracurricular and educational advantages. They also have different tuition rates, financial aid and scholarships.
“The proximity of UM-Flint to Shiawassee County also allows a student to live at home and thus forgo room and board expenses at one of the other campuses,” the Cook Family Foundation said in the press release.
