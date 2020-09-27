DURAND — Durand Union Station and the Durand community itself have won a statewide award recognizing four decades of hard work and dedication in saving, restoring and protecting the 115-year-old depot.
The Michigan Historic Preservation Network has named Durand the 2020 winner of its Community Award. A virtual ceremony was held from Kalamazoo Sept. 21.
“I was surprised because there are so many worthy historical entities in Michigan. I’m very pleased and honored to have our organization and community recognized in this fashion,” Durand Union Station Inc. Executive Director Mary Warner-Stone said.
Each year, the Preservation Network presents its Community Award to a group such as a historical preservation society that has “engaged in a comprehensive plan for historic preservation-related projects,” the organization’s website states.
This year, Durand was among the selections made by the Preservation Network’s awards committee.
“I think what you find in so many communities is the attitude, ‘Somebody should do that,’” Preservation Network Executive Director Mark Rodman said. “With Durand, the community’s attention to this great asset is so impressive. It can be difficult to raise funds, but in Durand there is a lot of community support. That’s what really stood out to us.”
Durand’s plaque award was shipped to the depot and is currently on display inside the Norma and John Ward Museum Gallery.
“I’m just so pleased,” said Durand Council member and depot volunteer Connie Cobley, who encouraged depot staff to apply for the honor. “I think our community absolutely loves the building, and the 40 years of volunteers spent restoring it really shows.”
In the application, instead of focusing on Durand Union Station, staffers decided to highlight the community’s efforts to keep Durand’s gem polished.
“The options we had in applying were pretty wide,” Michigan Railroad History Museum Curator Michael Boudro said. “Because we had the opportunity to submit on behalf of everyone, we thought it was most appropriate to shine a light on the public at large instead of something that was more focused on the organization itself.
“Historic preservation is a task that can only be completed by a community, and we are thrilled to see our community recognized.”
Durand Union Station was rebuilt in 1905 after a catastrophic fire destroyed the original structure, constructed two years previously. The depot served as the hub of the Grand Trunk Western Railroad in Michigan until 1974, when the building was closed and slated for demolition.
In the lead-up to the American Bicentennial in 1976, a group of residents initiated a fight to save Durand Union Station from the wrecking ball, succeeding in 1979. The group was led by Norma and John Ward, Dr. Jean and Peter Sloan, Margaret and Nic Zdunic, Paul and Bonnie Rearick, Owen Rood and many others.
Since then, the building has undergone renovations, restorations and upkeep costing millions of dollars. Currently serving Amtrak Blue Water trains, the depot is owned by the city of Durand and operated by Durand Union Station, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization incorporated in 1985.
In addition to a small paid staff, Durand Union Station is run by community volunteers — numbering in the hundreds over the years — who remain as dedicated as the group that saved the depot in the 1970s.
“We rely on our volunteers,” Warner-Stone said. “The community is passionate about the depot — I can’t say that strongly enough. There are volunteers who would fight tooth and nail for this building.”
Today, Durand Union Station is one of the most photographed train depots in the U.S., because of its unusual architecture. The depot offers a grand ballroom for gatherings and is home of the Michigan Railroad History Museum.
The museum gallery features new exhibits several times per year paying tribute to the heritage of the railroader and the contributions of Michigan’s railroads to lumber, mining, agriculture and industry.
The depot’s museum, library and archives are brimming with railroad information regularly mined by rail enthusiasts, researchers and genealogists.
The collection includes photographs, ledgers, technical railroad data, union materials and other documents related to Michigan railroading.
During the current COVID-19 pandemic, the depot is offering virtual tours and has served as a distribution hub for face masks.
“Durand Union Station is in so many ways the heart and soul of our community,” Durand City Manager Colleen O’Toole said. “We are deeply grateful to the women and men who made its restoration possible, and those who still to this day ensure it remains a beautiful, vibrant community asset.”
“Durand Union Station is the identity of Durand,” Warner-Stone said. “On a state level, people know we’re here and that’s wonderful.”
The Lansing-based Michigan Historic Preservation Network is a nonprofit organization that advocates for Michigan’s historic places, which contribute to the state’s economic vitality, sense of place, and connection to the past.
Representatives of the Preservation Network visited each award winner and filmed a video. Durand’s video can be viewed at mhpn.org/historic-preservation-awards.
