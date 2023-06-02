OWOSSO — Todd Beebe doesn’t mind if people see how the sausage gets made.
In fact, the more people that do, the better, as it probably means he’s getting a lot of walkup traffic to his new food truck — BB’s Specialty Brats.
Beebe’s new mobile wurst hut had a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, christening the business ahead of its formal debut at this weekend’s Curwood Festival in Owosso.
Food trucking represents an abrupt left turn for Beebe, who resides in Owosso.
His prior work experiences have included a five-year run at Crest Marine and a stint at Continental Home Centers.
The leap from boats to brats only requires swapping out a single letter, however, and Beebe clearly knows his sausage.
“I love bratwurst, they’re one of my favorite things to make I make them homemade, they’re good, and I make them in flavors you won’t see in your local supermarket,” Beebe said.
“I had a good opportunity to buy a food trailer, so I jumped on it.”
BB’s novel flavors currently include fiesta cheddar, jalapeno cheddar, Philly cheesesteak and mushroom ‘n’ swiss.
Beebe has no shortage of ideas.
He says a blueberry-infused brat could be on the table as part of a hypothetical breakfast menu.
Samples of BB’s fare were provided at Wednesday’s ribbon cutting, and those who tried them were impressed.
Amber Newsom, a financial center manager for Fifth Third Bank’s Corunna branch, present as a Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce ambassador declared the brats “amazing,” and said she was “ready to order them on the spot.”
Beebe hopes that Curwood attendees feel similarly.
He plans to have the truck open “full-time all summer,” following the festival’s conclusion.
There’s a good chance that BB’s will spend plenty of time parked at 200 S. Washington St. in Downtown Owosso.
The address was formerly occupied by the shuttered Jumbo’s Burger Bar, which closed in 2019 before burning down in 2021.
Kevin Maurer purchased the lot in 2022. He has plans to turn it into a food truck lot called “Streeteats.”
Beebe connected with Maurer through a mutual friend.
“A buddy of mine knew Kevin Maurer really well,” Beebe said. “He told (Maurer) about my food truck, and he invited me here to his personal space. When it’s ready I’ll go to the Streeteats lot.”
