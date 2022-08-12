John Espie

John Ronald Espie, left, testifies during Thursday's sentencing hearing in 35th Circuit Court.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

CORUNNA — John Ronald Espie has been re-sentenced to a term of 40 to 60 years in prison during a sentencing hearing in 35th Circuit Court on Thursday for the murder of a transport officer in 1998, when he was 16 years old. Espie’s sentence will include time already served.

Espie, now 40, was convicted of the first-degree murder of Nathan Nover, 71, in 1999, and he originally received a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole. In 2016, the United States Supreme Court ruled that juveniles who were sentenced to life in prison represented “cruel and unusual punishment,” and for the retroactive re-sentencings of juveniles previously receiving life sentences.

