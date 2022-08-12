CORUNNA — John Ronald Espie has been re-sentenced to a term of 40 to 60 years in prison during a sentencing hearing in 35th Circuit Court on Thursday for the murder of a transport officer in 1998, when he was 16 years old. Espie’s sentence will include time already served.
Espie, now 40, was convicted of the first-degree murder of Nathan Nover, 71, in 1999, and he originally received a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole. In 2016, the United States Supreme Court ruled that juveniles who were sentenced to life in prison represented “cruel and unusual punishment,” and for the retroactive re-sentencings of juveniles previously receiving life sentences.
Nover had been transporting Espie in his personal vehicle from a juvenile detention center in Bay City to a psychiatric evaluation in East Lansing and back. During the transport back to Bay City on Nov. 25, 1998, Espie slipped his handcuffs, strangled Nover and then dumped his body along a dirt road about 20 miles from the Michigan-Indiana border, before he covered it with leaves and then fled towards Indianapolis, previous Argus-Press reporting states.
According to previous Argus-Press coverage of the case, authorities tracked Espie’s movements by tracing purchases from Nover’s credit card, which was used at the Corunna Meijer, as well as Meijer stores in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Indiana. Espie was arrested after using Nover’s credit card to pay for a room at a Holiday Inn near Angola, Indiana.
Espie testified near the end of the sentencing and directly apologized to Nover’s family. Family members of Nover in attendance had previously said that Espie had never apologized to them in the years after the murder.
“Twenty-four years ago, Mr. Nover was a 71-year-old man with children, grandchildren and friends who adored him. I was a head-strong teenager who felt alone, struggled with depression and was angry with the world,” Espie said. “I murdered him without cause and justification. I’m sorry that I treated him like a piece of trash. I’m sorry for all that I’ve done and the pain that I caused, and I wish I could take it back.”
Espie was already on probation with Shiawassee County Probate Court in January 1998 when he stole his mother’s car and checkbook before fleeing to Virginia with his 14-year-old girlfriend, states previous Argus-Press reporting. His probation was revoked after arrest, and he was remanded to the custody of the Bay County Juvenile Detention Facility.
35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart referenced a letter Espie wrote to his girlfriend two days before his escape that was admitted as evidence in the 1999 trial. Espie wrote the letter after learning that his mother had made an appointment to have him psychologically examined at a facility in Lansing on the day of the murder. Espie wrote that he was “sorry” that he was going to have to break a promise he made to her, and told her “he would see her real soon,” despite him not being due for release. According to Stewart, the letter also stated his plans to slip out of handcuffs steal Nover’s car before heading to Florida. Espie also told his girlfriend to “go south” for a few weeks.
Upon his arrest, Espie told the police multiple scenarios, according to previous Argus-Press reporting and testimony during Thursday’s hearing. In one, he claimed he overpowered Nover and forced him out of the vehicle, leaving him alive on a dead-end dirt road. In another, he claims Nover molested him and he strangled Nover in self-defense. Stewart and family members of Nover said that he and his defense council used this defense in the 1999 case. Espie admitted during his testimony that this was “a lie” in a failed attempt to “diminish (Nover’s) name and avoid punishment.”
Despite the testimony from Espie and Special Assistant Defender Jacqueline Ouvry that focused on Espie’s record as a “model prisoner,” his tumultuous upbringing and his rehabilitation efforts, Stewart said that the defense’s materials “do not address that this crime was significantly pre-meditated,” referencing the letter.
“This Court is unable to reconcile these indicators of pre-meditation with the neuroscience of (Espie’s) rehabilitation,” Stewart said. “The letter written two days before the homicide also causes the Court to question the reliability of (Espie’s) rehabilitation and that youth played a significant role in these offenses; along with the initial, sustained and multi-year effort to tarnish (Nover’s) reputation.
Ouvry asked for a 25-year sentence for her client, touting Espie’s record while incarcerated. She said Espie earned a GED diploma while in prison, is involved in a vocational program through the University of Michigan-Dearborn, and tutors other inmates. She said Espie has also been cited twice for minor infractions while imprisoned.
“He’s defied the odds and achieved rehabilitation,” she said.
Ouvry also detailed trauma Espie experienced in his adolescence, and said this and his age were mitigating factors that should be considered in sentencing.
“Within his home environment, Espie had a father who suffered from instability and suffered multiple brain injuries that left him dangerous to his own children. He was violent at times and asked his children to administer pain medication. These are things a child should not have to endure,” she said. “His parents divorced 18 months prior, and his father was in adult foster care. His mother remarried that year and her new husband injured (Espie). He was lonely, unloved, unappreciated and disappointed in himself during childhood.”
Family members and friends of Nover’s that spoke during Thursday’s hearing, like Stewart, weren’t buying the defense’s narratives.
John Lester, an Owosso resident who was formerly both a corrections officer and transportation officer, said he knew the Nover family well and went to their house to help look for Nover, who had been reported missing by his wife, on the day after Thanksgiving in 1998. Retracing Espie’s route by using credit card information, Lester said two of his friends noticed two rings on Nover’s hands sticking out of the bushes after nine days of searching. His body was found off the I-69 corridor, 23 miles north of the Michigan/Indiana border, per previous Argus-Press reporting.
“Detectives told us that Espie showed no remorse, dragging him into the woods and leaving him like a piece of trash. The crime is probably one of the most heinous crimes we’ve ever seen in this community,” Lester said.
“I feel that Espie, who murdered our dad, should stay in prison for life. He’s never apologized to our family, and all he’s ever said are lies. He would still be a threat to society if let out,” said Sue Van Wagoner, daughter of Nover. “My dad was not garbage. We still miss our dad very much, and this shouldn’t have happened as (Espie) took our dad away for no reason.”
“The first thing I think listening to all the things he’s done (in prison) is that it’s a good place for him to stay. These weren’t snap decisions; they were thought out for days,” said Scott Nover, son of Nathan Nover. “For five years, I couldn’t sleep at night thinking about the things you did. It’s a nightmare with physical consequences for us.”
Marc Nover, Nathan Nover’s oldest son, showed Espie a picture of Nathan during his impact statement, and said “that’s the man you took from us.”
“The entire family has received a life sentence after the vicious murder of my father. (Nathan)’s wife, who recently passed away, was never the same person after the day her soul mate was taken from her. Every Thanksgiving is a nightmare for us; it used to be a joyous holiday. (Nathan)’s grandson excelled at sports and was the quarterback at Owosso High School. Grandpa, who played there as well, would’ve loved to see it,” he said. “I remember Espie smirking, smiling at trial, complaining about not sleeping in jail as we had restless, sleepless nights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.