OWOSSO — The Williamston veterinary clinic which sent letters seeming to ban several locals who posted negative comments about the clinic on a Perry-based Facebook page has hired an attorney to send cease and desist notices to some of these commenters who created a new page called the “Greater Lansing Veterinary Center Discussion Group” warning of “consequences” if they do not delete their posts.

This information comes courtesy of Kimberley McIntosh, of Owosso, whose post on the Perry Community Facebook page describing a negative experience she had at Great Lakes Veterinary Center, when she took her dog Roxanne there for a medical emergency, incited the initial round of letters from GLVC Office Manager Heather Damerow.

