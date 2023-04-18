OWOSSO — The Williamston veterinary clinic which sent letters seeming to ban several locals who posted negative comments about the clinic on a Perry-based Facebook page has hired an attorney to send cease and desist notices to some of these commenters who created a new page called the “Greater Lansing Veterinary Center Discussion Group” warning of “consequences” if they do not delete their posts.
This information comes courtesy of Kimberley McIntosh, of Owosso, whose post on the Perry Community Facebook page describing a negative experience she had at Great Lakes Veterinary Center, when she took her dog Roxanne there for a medical emergency, incited the initial round of letters from GLVC Office Manager Heather Damerow.
Damerow then wrote, signed and sent at least 10 letters to every person who commented negatively on McIntosh’s post, informing them they and their pets would no longer be welcome or accepted at GLVC.
According to McIntosh, she and the administrators of the Greater Lansing Veterinary Center Discussion Group received cease and desist letters from attorney Patrick D. Hanes, of Hanes & Associates PLLC, warning them their online comments “cannot be tolerated.”
An email to Haynes, with a list of detailed questions seeking comment, was not returned before press time. A Facebook message to Damerow seeking comment was also not returned.
“They say they are for bettering animals but they spend more of their work day being petty, finding names and addresses and animals’ files than they did working when the post came out. And the reviews are ridiculous,” GLVC Discussion Group moderator Emily Thomas said via email.
McIntosh said, she is not intimidated by the cease and desist notice, and will be retaining an attorney. “This is ridiculous. We have been talking behind the scenes about sending them a letter to stop the harassment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.