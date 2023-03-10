CORUNNA — A Laingsburg man pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge for causing damage to and destroying several walls in the basement he was renting, and now faces a potential jail sentence.
Allan Milemon admitted to 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart that he was angry with his apparent landlord and knocked down walls in a residence, as well as walls in another shed on the property. The damages were in excess of $20,000.
“I tore down drywall in (the owner’s) house,” Milemon said. “There were a few walls, I guess. I was just upset with everything that was going on.” He did not elaborate further.
Stewart found there was a factual basis for a guilty plea, before scheduling sentencing for 8:30 a.m. on April 21. He also ordered Milemon remanded to the Shiawassee County Jail until that time. Milemon has been in jail since his arrest in December 2022.
However, Stewart did tell Milemon that he would be considered for one of the court’s treatment programs, likely Mental Health or Veteran’s Court.
According to court records, the incident which led to Milemon’s arrest occurred Dec. 3, 2022. He was subsequently charged with malicious destruction of a building ($20,000 or more), safe breaking and arson of personal property — each of which is a felony. As part of the plea agreement reached Thursday, the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed the safe breaking and arson charges.
Assistant Prosecutor Richard McNally said Thursday that insurance would cover most of the property owner’s losses, but that Milemon will pay restitution for anything that is not covered.
He was arraigned Dec. 7, 2022, before Magistrate Mike Herendeen and pleaded not guilty. The Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office was then appointed as counsel for Milemon.
In Michigan, malicious destruction of a building ($20,000 or more) is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of $20,000 or three times the value of the property, whichever is greater.
However, McNally estimated sentencing guidelines at zero to 11 months, likely because Milemon has no prior criminal in Shiawassee County or the state of Michigan.
Milemon appears to have moved to Laingsburg from Colorado in February 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.