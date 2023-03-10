CORUNNA — A Laingsburg man pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge for causing damage to and destroying several walls in the basement he was renting, and now faces a potential jail sentence.

Allan Milemon admitted to 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart that he was angry with his apparent landlord and knocked down walls in a residence, as well as walls in another shed on the property. The damages were in excess of $20,000.

