CORUNNA — An Owosso man that played a role in kidnapping and subsequently abusing a man over perceived stolen property was sentenced to 13 1/3 to 20 years in prison Friday in 35th Circuit Court.
Cody Clark, 25, pleaded guilty to the charges, one count of first-degree home invasion and one count of unlawful imprisonment, June 10.
Prior to sentencing Friday, Clark’s attorney Christopher Johnson asked the court to consider a sentence toward the bottom of the recommended guidelines, given that he perceived Clark’s co-defendant Mataya Shaw, 24, to be the most responsible for the crimes committed.
“On behalf of my client this is an unfortunate situation. I don’t think he was responsible for a lot of the stuff that was done,” Johnson said. “When Miss Shaw did what she was going to do, my client was not present with her when she went in the house.”
During allocution, Clark placed the majority of the blame upon Shaw.
“Mataya was out of control, and sure, I’ve known her since we’ve grown up…I didn’t really think she was that crazy but she was,” Clark said. “I don’t believe I’m a leader of any sort…I told her to go look for him and then maybe they could talk it out.”
Clark originally faced additional counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree home invasion and conspiracy to commit unlawful imprisonment after an incident in which Clark allegedly directed Shaw to break into the home of a man she suspected to have stolen their drugs and money.
According to police, Shaw and Clark held the man hostage and proceeded to physically attack him over a period of several hours. The victim, however, was not responsible for the thefts, and survived the attack.
Austin Culkins, of Owosso, whom Shaw and Clark actually believe took items from her, was found stabbed to death in Genesee County’s Mundy Township April 21, 2018.
As part of Clark’s plea agreement with prosecutors, the conspiracy charges were dismissed.
Additionally, one count of possession of meth, with which Clark was charged after bonding out of jail on the other charges, was dropped.
Prosecutor Scott Koerner said it was disingenuous to suggest that Clark didn’t know what Shaw would do.
“He’s directing people to go to the victim’s home, he’s watching on his cell phone, he’s telling them where to search for the drugs, he’s telling them what to do. He doesn’t seem to take any accountability for what happened here,” Koerner said. “I think that he should get the maximum under the law for this, to send a message that you don’t kidnap people, hold them against their will and brutalize them because someone may have taken your drugs,” he continued.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart noted that Clark’s prospects for rehabilitation were poor, referencing his past failures on probation.
“The court supports this with your reference to your version of events, not only in the presentence investigation report, but today by your attorney’s statements and your own, where you minimize your involvement with this crime and you claim that you are not the leader. That stands in stark contrast to your sworn testimony during the plea proceedings which you admitted your guiding role in these criminal acts,” Stewart said.
“As with your co-defendant, the court finds it appropriate to sentence outside the guidelines based on your live-streaming of this offense. Rather than attempting to conceal your criminal activity, you broadcasted it online, you tried to show the world Mr. Clark that you were immune from the consequences of your actions…No one, Mr. Clark, is above the law,” Stewart said.
Shaw was sentenced to 9 1/2 to 15 years in prison on June 28 for her role in the kidnapping.
Clark’s plea agreement with the prosecutor’s office reduced his maximum prison exposure from 70 years to just 20 years.
The plea also included a promise from the court that Clark’s two sentences would run concurrent instead of consecutive, a promise Stewart agreed to uphold Friday.
Clark was sentenced to a minimum of 13 1/3 years not to exceed 20 years in prison for first-degree home invasion.
On the charge of unlawful imprisonment, Clark was sentenced to a minum of 10 years not to exceed 15 years.
Clark was given credit for 117 days served.
Shaw, Frederick Clark, 29, and Christian Lover, 24, both of Owosso, all were charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Austin Culkins.
Culkins, the three allegedly believed, was responsible for thefts of drugs and money from Shaw.
Culkins’ body was found April 21, 2018, when officers with the Metro Police Authority were called to the 9300 block of South Jennings Road in Mundy Township to check the welfare of a male in a field who appeared to be dead, police said at the time.
Shaw pleaded guilty in Genesee County to reduced charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance causing death.
She is scheduled to be sentenced in 7th Circuit Court at 9 a.m. Aug. 16.
Frederick Clark and Christian Lover are awaiting trial on the murder charges. According to Genesee County online court records, their jury trial is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 4.
