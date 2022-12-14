Doug Chapman

Sgt. Doug Chapman, left, is shown testifying before the Michigan House Judiciary Committee in 2017. Seated to Chapman's left is Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, whose term ends Jan. 1.

 Argus-Press File Photo

CORUNNA — Doug Chapman, a longtime Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt., was selected by a commission to finish out the term of Brian BeGole, who won election to the Michigan House of Representatives last month.

Two other candidates, former candidate for sheriff Joe Ibarra and former Republican candidate for 71st District Kevin Rathbun, were not selected to fill the position. BeGole has already announced his resignation as sheriff, effective Jan. 1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.