CORUNNA — Doug Chapman, a longtime Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt., was selected by a commission to finish out the term of Brian BeGole, who won election to the Michigan House of Representatives last month.
Two other candidates, former candidate for sheriff Joe Ibarra and former Republican candidate for 71st District Kevin Rathbun, were not selected to fill the position. BeGole has already announced his resignation as sheriff, effective Jan. 1.
Chapman previously retired as a sheriff’s deputy, but returned and joined the court security staff. He has worked extensively with Families Against Narcotics (FAN) and the Shiawassee County Drug Court.
BeGole, a Republican, defeated Democratic candidate Mark Zacharda handily in the November general election, and will be sworn in as 71st State Representative at noon Jan. 1.
A three-person Sheriff’s Appointment Committee, composed of Probate Judge Thomas Dignan, County Clerk Caroline Wilson and Prosecutor Scott Koerner were responsible for filling the soon-to-be vacant sheriff’s post.
Chapman was selected by the committee, which did not conduct interviews of any of the three candidates.
