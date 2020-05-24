OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare announced Wednesday it is planning to resume non-emergency and non-COVID-19 health care services.
“The health and safety of our patients and staff remain our primary focus as we begin planning to reopen our doors in accordance to state guidelines,” said Brian Long, president/CEO of Memorial Healthcare. “At Memorial Healthcare, we have a strong track record of patient safety, including recently becoming the only mid-Michigan hospital to receive both an ‘A’ rating from The Leapfrog Group and four stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. These types of accolades show that patients can be confident in the safety and quality of their treatment at Memorial Healthcare.”
Memorial Healthcare patients and visitors should expect several changes during their next visit, hospital officials said in a press release.
Memorial Healthcare and the Memorial Medical Associates will resume appointments, consultations and procedures gradually. People should contact their primary care provider for the latest information regarding services.
Healthcare providers will continue to offer telemedicine options as an alternative to on-site visits. Patients can see their provider through virtual appointments for consultations, follow up appointments and more. To make a telemedicine appointment, contact the provider’s office.
Continuing restrictions
Visitor restrictions will remain in place in order to minimize the flow of people throughout the hospital.
Every patient will be tested for COVID-19 in advance of any surgical procedure or operation as a precautionary measure.
Memorial Healthcare will continue to offer COVID-19 testing for those with symptoms and those without.
For anyone experiencing mild to moderate flu-like symptoms, Memorial’s Alternate Care Site will remain available on a walk-in basis on the hospital’s main campus.
Asymptomatic individuals can schedule an appointment to be tested for COVID-19 through the priority testing site, and antibody testing is available for individuals and employers.
For social distancing purposes, call (989) 720-2131 to schedule a COVID-19 appointment.
Other changes
Scheduling of appointments: Each patient’s circumstances will be evaluated by their provider.
Call individual providers to schedule an appointment.
Limited entry points: All staff, patients and caregivers will enter the hospital at designated entry points.
Screening: Patients making in-person appointments at a Memorial Medical Associates office will be contacted prior to the appointment to assess whether they are experiencing any symptoms.
All patients scheduled for surgery, regardless of whether they have symptoms, will be tested for COVID-19.
All patients, caregivers and employees must wear a facemask while inside any Memorial Healthcare facility. People must wear a face mask prior to entering.
A mask will be provided to people without them.
Enhanced cleaning of high-contact areas: Common areas such as waiting rooms, lobbies and restrooms are cleaned often, with special attention to frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, armrests and handrails.
Waiting areas: All toys, magazines, pamphlets and educational materials have been removed from waiting areas. All drinking fountains have also been disabled.
Social distancing
The hospital has made arrangements to support social distancing. Patients may see markers on the floors to show where people should stand for check-in and check-out.
Furniture has been rearranged in waiting areas to create more space between individuals, and staff is scheduling appointments in a way that ensures fewer people are in facilities at ay given time.
Many locations will also have physical barriers at patient contact locations.
Patient flow: Many Memorial Medical Associates offices have altered the flow of traffic to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Hand sanitizer: Hand sanitizer is available at each entrance and at numerous locations throughout each building. Everyone is asked to sanitize their hands when they enter the building.
COVID-19 patient care: Memorial Healthcare is isolating patients who have tested positive or have shown symptoms of COVID-19 to specific treatment areas.
Care teams have been assigned only to COVID-19 patients, and all employees working in COVID-19 patient care areas, screening areas and emergency departments are required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, gloves, gowns and eye protection.
