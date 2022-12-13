OWOSSO - Not hearing enough bells in your life? Want to help others this Christmas season?
If you have the time to give, the Salvation Army has a kettle with your name on it.
There are 15 sites across Shiawassee County this year, and more will be added as Christmas draws nearer. The best way to staff those sites — and get the money to the pepople who need it — is to bring in volunteers.
The eaisest and most up-to-date way to sign up to volunteer is to go online to www.registertoring.org.
Chelsey Hudson, corps program coordinator for the Salvation Army’s Owosso Citadel, said anyone wishing to volunteer should go to the website. Once there, they should be able to choose a place and a time they would prefer to volunteer.
Owosso sites incluide VG’s, the Owosso Post Office, Gilbert’s Hardware, Wal-Mart (both doors), Kroger, Dollar Tree and Spring Grove Variety. Other sites around the county include the Ace Hardware and Riverside Market in Durand, Carl’s Supermarket in Perry, Sage Market in Laingsburg , Village Food Pride in Ovid, and the Sav-A-Lot and Family Farm and Home in Corunna.
“We value the time and service of our volunteers because they make it possible for us to adequately serve the needs of the Shiawassee community during this inflation period,” Hudson said.
Once registered as a volunteer, Hudson said people should dress for the weather, show up approximately five minutes before your scheduled shift begins and “enjoy your time as you spread the Christmas cheer within our community.”
Every location will have a bag on-site with a bell, red aprons, a ruler (to push down the money) and hand warmers (Hudson says they always try to keep each bag stocked up).
During a volunteer shift, wear an apron and ring the bell. The most important part, Hudson said, is to have fun with it.
“Some people sing Christmas carols, some people wear Santa/elf/snowman costumes,” she con”tinued. “Whatever it takes to brighten someone’s day because another one of our goals, here at the Salvation Army, is to bring hope and joy to our community and sometimes all it takes is just one genuine smile!
Anyone who gives of their time, Hudson said, will be recognoized next month at the annual Bell Ringer Appreciation Lasagna Dinner.
The Salvation Army is also seeking full-time paid bellringers. To sigm up or get any other questions answered, call the Salvstion Army office at (989) 723-7485.
