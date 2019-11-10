OWOSSO — Following is a list of programs and activities for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Nov. 10 provided by the Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St.
The number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso Center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The number is (989) 288-4122. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Morrice Senior Center is at 101 W. Mason St. The number is (517) 625-4270. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. Lunch is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make lunch reservations with the center by 4:30 p.m. the day before. Donations are accepted for all meals.
The suggested donation is $3 for those 60 and older. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
Public transportation within Shiawassee County is free for all seniors 60 years and older Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule a ride, call SATA at (989) 729-2687.
For more information about the home-delivered meals program; minor home modifications, or personal care services, contact the Owosso center.
Items to Note:
Owosso Center: MSU vs. U of M party at 11 a.m. on Friday
Durand Center: Movie day w/pop & popcorn for small donation at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday
Morrice Center: Bake sale @ Carl’s Market in Perry on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Calendar of Events
Owosso Center
Monday – Produce drop by Greater Lansing Food Bank at 9:30 a.m.; Exercise class at 10 a.m.; Greater Lansing Food Bank: Snap benefits discussion at 11 a.m.; Euchre at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Bridge at 1 p.m.
Wednesday – Exercise class at 10 a.m.; Dr. Testa: hemorrhoids at 11 a.m.; Creative coloring; Parkinson’s support group at 5 p.m.
Thursday – Silver Sneakers stability class at 1 p.m.
Friday – Exercise class at 10 a.m.; MSU vs. U of M party; Bingo at 12:30 p.m.
Durand Center
Monday – Bingo at 12:40 p.m.
Tuesday – Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; Free quilting class at 12:30 p.m.; Low impact exercise class at 1 p.m.
Wednesday – Movie day w/pop & popcorn for a small donation at 12:40 p.m.; Euchre at 1 p.m.
Thursday – Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; Bingo at 12:40 p.m.
Friday – Low impact exercise class at 10:30 a.m.; Love it again beading at 12:30 p.m.
Morrice Center
Monday – Noon lunch & bingo; Caregivers support group at 12 p.m.; Euchre at 1:30 p.m.; Tech support class at 3 p.m.
Tuesday – Exercise class at 9:30 a.m.; Pedro at 1 p.m.
Wednesday – Wii bowling at 11 a.m.; Noon lunch; Cake decorating class at 12:30 p.m.
Thursday – Exercise class at 9:30 a.m.; Euchre at 1:30 p.m.
Friday – Noon lunch
Lunch Menus
Lunch is always served at 12 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Monday – Spaghetti w/meat sauce, cali veggies, fruit, bread & butter
Tuesday – Breakfast bake w/ham & cheese, tater tots, fruit, biscuit, juice
Wednesday – Baked potato bar w/ham, bacon & cheese, broccoli & cauliflower, fruit, muffin
Thursday – Beef pepper steak over rice, stir fry veggies, egg roll, fruit
Friday – Hot dog, tater tots, corn, fruit
Durand & Morrice Centers
Monday – Chicken strips, coleslaw, tater tots, fruit, bread
Tuesday – Lasagna w/meat & sauce, green beans, garlic toast, fruit
Wednesday – Chef salad w/turkey, cheese, egg, tomato & cucumber, breadstick, fruit
Thursday – Chili w/beans & ground beef, tossed salad, cornbread, crackers, fruit
Friday – Pork roast w/gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, stuffing, applesauce, roll
