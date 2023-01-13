Board meeting

Board Chairman Greg Brodeur, right, speaks during Thursday's regularly scheduled Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meeting.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

CORUNNA — As far as Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meetings go, Thursday’s regularly scheduled meeting wasn’t exactly full of entertainment — there was only one public speaker, very little discussion took place, and the board unanimously passed every item on its agenda.

One tidbit of news that did emerge from the meeting was the board’s unanimous, 5-0 approval of the county’s $62,400 contract with Memorial Healthcare. Memorial Healthcare has agreed to lease its auditorium to the county for a maximum of eight months as part of the 35th Circuit Courthouse restoration project. Commissioners Bill Johnson, R-District 4, and Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, were absent from the meeting.

