CORUNNA — As far as Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meetings go, Thursday’s regularly scheduled meeting wasn’t exactly full of entertainment — there was only one public speaker, very little discussion took place, and the board unanimously passed every item on its agenda.
One tidbit of news that did emerge from the meeting was the board’s unanimous, 5-0 approval of the county’s $62,400 contract with Memorial Healthcare. Memorial Healthcare has agreed to lease its auditorium to the county for a maximum of eight months as part of the 35th Circuit Courthouse restoration project. Commissioners Bill Johnson, R-District 4, and Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, were absent from the meeting.
Board Chairman Greg Brodeur said the county will be charged $7,800 monthly per the lease agreement, but the county will only be charged for the time needed. He said he is “pleased” with the contract, as some of the inquiries the board made would’ve required multi-year leases.
“I’m really pleased that we’ve gotten a very appropriate site for our courts and our clerk. To be honest with you, I don’t know what we would’ve done otherwise,” he said. “There’ll be slight inconveniences, but far less than there would be otherwise. The hospital’s being a very good community partner on this; we appreciate it.”
As previously reported, the historic 35th Circuit Court in Corunna is set to undergo major renovations to both its exterior and interior later this year, which will require the temporary relocation of court and county employees in the building while the construction is underway.
Per the agreement, the Circuit Court, Friend of the Court, and the Circuit Court Clerk are among those that will be moving shop to Memorial Healthcare. Some staff members will be moved to the county’s new veterans facility, formerly the Griffin Home nursing facility.
Ron Colvin, owner/president of Branro Enterprises, the security system installer that the board previously authorized a contract with for the restoration, previously told The Argus-Press that he hopes to start moving employees out in March of this year and have all employees rehomed by April 1. He estimated the work would take six months to complete, which gives the county two months to spare in its lease agreement with Memorial Healthcare.
Brodeur said he “doesn’t know” what would happen in the doomsday scenario that construction takes more than eight months, but said he “suspects the hospital would help us work something out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.