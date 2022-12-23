CORUNNA — When the 35th Circuit Courthouse was being erected in 1903 and 1904, Crayola put out its first box of crayons, the United States acquired the Panama Canal and the Wright Brothers made their first powered flight.
Much has changed in the world over the 118 years since the structure was dedicated on May 4, 1904, but the 35th Circuit Courthouse still stands in downtown Corunna. Now, the leadership of Shiawassee County wants to guarantee that the historic courthouse still stands 100 years later.
A throng of some of the biggest political names in Shiawassee County, including County Coordinator Brian Boggs, County Clerk Caroline Wilson, four county commissioners including board Chairman Greg Brodeur, current Shiawassee County Sheriff and soon-to-be State Rep. Brian BeGole, soon-to-be county Sheriff Doug Chapman and State Rep. Ben Frederick, attended a dedication to a renovation of the courthouse and its future Thursday on the grounds of the structure.
Brodeur was a fitting speaker at the dedication. Overseeing the renovation of the courthouse has been a major bucket list item for the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners over the past year. The county accepted a proposal from Branro Enterprises for a site survey of the courthouse in Dec. 2021. Brodeur said per the survey’s findings, the courthouse would crumble and need demolition in 15 years if action wasn’t taken.
The board authorized a nearly contract of nearly $6.2 million with Branro Enterprises in November to complete much of the remaining restoration work. The courthouse will see major renovations, including the installation of LED lights on the inside, roofing replacements, a re-painting of the exterior, drywall replacement, additions and improvements to the courthouse’s camera system and an overhaul of the building’s temperature controls.
Brodeur has consistently advocated at board meetings that the money will be well spent, and he gave glowing remarks at Thursday’s dedication with references to the past and future 100 years of the courthouse.
“We’ve had a few minor advances in technology over the years and yet I would think as we look at this magnificent building and others built in its era; I think we’d be hard pressed to duplicate a building like this, even today. It’s wonderful, it’s a community asset — I think it’s a great, great thing that we’re able to preserve for the next 100 years and look forward to 100 years from now, people standing in the same spot when it needs renovating and talking about how quaint our technology in our times were. I’m very pleased that we’re going to be doing this; it’s something we’ll all be very proud of,” he said.
Court matters prevented 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart from attending the dedication, but he was on hand afterwards to deliever a short, prepared speech.
“Many people, including myself, believe that our historic courthouse is the crown jewel of the community. And when the community decided that they were going to invest funds to restore it, it’s not only a restoration of the whole building but a restoration of in our tradition, our culture and our history,” he said.
The 35th Circuit Courthouse is a Michigan State Historic Site and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The structure, approved by voters in 1903, is a French renaissance design with a portico featuring columns more than 3 feet in diameter and 39 feet tall. The bell tower is 122 feet tall.
The Argus-Press previously reported the last time significant repairs were made to the structure was in the late 1980s and completed in 1991.
Frederick, who previously served as the mayor of Owosso before his tenure as a state representative, was appreciative of the county’s leadership in deciding to preserve the structure.
“The thing I want to convey is my appreciation to the leadership of the county and the vision they have for preservation here; this is a conscious decision you have to make, to do something like this,” Frederick said. “And when I think about the different resources that came to the different governmental levels that were meant to be one-time investments for one-time benefits, this fits very, very well into that idea that we’re preserving and making sure this asset is available for the next generation, for the business to be conducted here and also the appreciation of our civic tradition in this county. I’m delighted this is happening.”
