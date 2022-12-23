Crown jewel

Some of the biggest names in Shiawassee County politics gathered on Thursday in front of the 35th Circuit Courthouse in Corunna for a dedication to the historic structure's upcoming renovation and its future.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

CORUNNA — When the 35th Circuit Courthouse was being erected in 1903 and 1904, Crayola put out its first box of crayons, the United States acquired the Panama Canal and the Wright Brothers made their first powered flight.

Much has changed in the world over the 118 years since the structure was dedicated on May 4, 1904, but the 35th Circuit Courthouse still stands in downtown Corunna. Now, the leadership of Shiawassee County wants to guarantee that the historic courthouse still stands 100 years later.

