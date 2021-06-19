EAST LANSING — For 38 years, JoEllen Smith has patrolled the dugout for the Owosso softball team.
In that span she has guided teams to eight district and and six conference titles, and sent countless players on to play college ball. But for a coach with 808 victories, something was still missing.
A state championship.
Saturday, in front of a Secchia Stadium crowd overflowing with Owosso fans, Smith finally got the crown jewel of her illustrious coaching career. Owosso rallied from a three-run deficit to beat Marysville 8-5 in the Division 2 state title game, giving Smith career victory No. 809 — but more importantly, state championship No. 1.
“These girls deserve it, they’re resilient,” Smith said. “They’re down and they come back every time. I can’t say enough about that. It hasn’t sunk in. This whole postseason has been such a busy time, so much to do, it really doesn’t sink in and it hasn’t sunk in.”
Smith came into the Owosso program first as a player under another legendary head coach, Pauline “Denny” Hill, a pioneer in girls athletics and the Trojans’ first softball coach. Then known as Jo Maginity, she starred as a pitcher/shortstop, graduating as a three-time all-league player in 1978. Smith had a stellar college career at Grand Valley State University and a successful stint in the Amateur Softball Association.
After Hill stepped down in 1983 as head softball coach, Smith took over. The head coaching position at Owosso hasn’t changed since.
On Saturday, Smith, now 61, finally brought the biggest prize back to Owosso, believed to be the school’s first in any MHSAA sport at the varsity level. Owosso athletic director Dallas Lintner — with whom Smith has also served under as the school’s athletic secretary — said it was fitting Smith was the one to bring Owosso its first title.
“She’s a treasure,” Lintner said. “Just a tremendous legacy to live up to. Our next coach, whether it’s five years or 15 years down the road is going to have a heck of a legacy (to live up to). We’re so proud of Jo, I can’t wait to come into work on Monday — I don’t know that much work is going to be done, but that’s OK. The work can wait until Tuesday.”
As was the case through much of the postseason, the championship didn’t come without drama for Owosso’s “Comeback Kids.” The Trojans, who needed late-game rallies in both regional and quarterfinals, trailed 5-2 after the top of the fourth. However, this time Owosso started to rally much earlier, scoring four times in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 6-5 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Owosso senior Nevaeh Ginger — who saved the team’s season with a seventh-inning, game-tying hit in the regional finals against Lakewood and had a walkoff single in extra innings to beat Wayland in the quarters — was elated that this team was the one to finally put their longtime head coach over the top.
“Most of these girls I’ve been playing with since we were four or five years old, so it’s a happy ending to a long story,” Ginger said. “(Smith) was actually really good friends with my grandpa before he passed. This is huge for her and I know she’s going to go home and cry just because she’s so happy. She’s just a phenomenal coach, just like all of our coaches that we have.”
The legacy of Hill, who died in Sept. 2012, lives on to this day in the Trojans’ program — after all, the team’s field is named for Owosso’s first coach. Smith said Hill’s children were enthusiastic supporters of the Trojans’ run to the title, and her son still helps clean the field after games.
Smith was certain “Ma Hill” — as she was affectionately known — had a good seat to see her successor cement her own place as one of the best in state history.
“Oh, she’s here. She’s here, I can guarantee you” Smith said. “She’s up there, but she’d probably swear a bit. She might even shed a tear. But she would be very, very, very happy. I believe that she’s up there and she’s very happy.”
