OWOSSO — Tina Wilhelm is looking forward to the day next week when cement is poured for the foundation of her family’s new home on Park Street.
Wilhelm, a preschool teacher at Perry Elementary, plans to bring some cement into class so her students can make a stepping stone for her future flower bed — one she hopes will likely be the site of many cherished memories.
Wilhelm and her family were party to a little bit of local history Saturday when they participated in the groundbreaking for their future home, which is the first Habitat for Humanity build in Shiawassee County over a decade. They’ve been preparing for Saturday for nearly two years, Wilhelm said.
“It just feels like it’s been forever, and it’s finally here,” she said. “It’s breathtaking to see the stakes in the ground and that (starting to build) will happen within the next month.”
Wilhelm said the family learned about Habitat through a newspaper article.
“We just applied (to be a partner family) out of the blue. We thought we might as well give it a shot,” she said.
Friends and family members who had worked on other Habitat projects also played a part in their decision to apply.
The Wilhelms’ future home is already the focus of many plans and daydreams.
“We’ve got it all mapped out — who gets what room, who can stay and come visit … it’s exciting,” said Wilhelm.
The three-bedroom, 11/2 bath structure is to be the first of six built in Owosso over the next three years. Four will go on the Park Street parcel, which Habitat board member Justin Horvath said formerly held blighted homes which were torn down.
Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity executive director Carmen Mora said the Saturday’s ceremony heralded endless possibility.
“It’s a beautiful day. It’s a day after a lot of work and still a lot of work ahead, but it’s a day of promises fulfilled,” said Mora.
“We have been hoping we would get to this day, so it’s just a joy. It’s a joy to be here, it’s a joy to celebrate, to see the community come together, to see the Wilhelms shed a tear and be moved — we know we’re working toward the right thing.”
Local leaders on hand for the groundbreaking included former Owosso mayor and former state representative Ben Frederick, who grew up a the Habitat-built house where his parents still live.
Frederick said memories of the groundbreaking for his childhood home were at the forefront of his mind Saturday.
“Oh yes,” Frederick recalled. “I remember seeing all these people that I’d never met before, and they were all there for my family.”
The upcoming house builds will help accelerate existing conversations at the local and county levels about the need for more affordable housing in many areas of Shiawassee County, Frederick believes.
Volunteers will be needed in at least two important areas for the house build — those both skilled and unskilled with tools to build the house, and anyone (including restaurants) willing to provide meals for volunteers. Prospective volunteers or donors should call (989) 753-5200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.