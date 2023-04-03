Habitat for Humanity

Members of the Wilhelm family were among those gathered in Owosso Saturday to break ground on the Wilhelms' future home, one they will receive in partnership with Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity.

 Argus-Press Photo/Dawn Parker

OWOSSO — Tina Wilhelm is looking forward to the day next week when cement is poured for the foundation of her family’s new home on Park Street.

Wilhelm, a preschool teacher at Perry Elementary, plans to bring some cement into class so her students can make a stepping stone for her future flower bed — one she hopes will likely be the site of many cherished memories.

