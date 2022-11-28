Angelina Kue

Senior Angelina Kue looks forward to completing the Early College Program at Perry High School and traveling a little before starting at a four-year university.

 Courtesy Photo

PERRY — Perry High School Senior Angelina Kue will not only graduate with good grades but with a good reputation as well.

“I think Angelina is just extremely humble,” said Timbre Willson, the Perry High School secretary. “She’s just a wonderful, all-around student — willing to help others but is quiet, reserved (and) doesn’t always take the credit where she should.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.