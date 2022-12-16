Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.