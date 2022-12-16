CORUNNA — All seemed well for Adam Stacey, who was picking his daughter up from the University of Michigan to move her back over winter break, when he received a phone call that changed everything: Frank Walsh of Walsh Municipal Services called and told him that he may not be Shiawassee County’s next county coordinator after all.

Walsh said in a phone conversation with the Argus-Press today that shortly before the county’s Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday, he received a phone call from Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Brodeur that told him there was a possibility of the board rescinding its conditional offer to Stacey to serve as the county’s next coordinator.

