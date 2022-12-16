CORUNNA — All seemed well for Adam Stacey, who was picking his daughter up from the University of Michigan to move her back over winter break, when he received a phone call that changed everything: Frank Walsh of Walsh Municipal Services called and told him that he may not be Shiawassee County’s next county coordinator after all.
Walsh said in a phone conversation with the Argus-Press today that shortly before the county’s Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday, he received a phone call from Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Brodeur that told him there was a possibility of the board rescinding its conditional offer to Stacey to serve as the county’s next coordinator.
Fast forward to Thursday’s regularly scheduled county board meeting, and Walsh’s game-changing phone call to Stacey became reality: The county board voted 4-3 to rescind the offer it made to Stacey at a special meeting Monday.
Stacey told the Argus-Press via email that the board’s decision “caught him completely by surprise” and will render him jobless as of Jan. 1, 2023. Stacey said that since he was “promised employment” by the county board and had began negotiating a contract, he had informed a previous employer who needed to make hiring decisions for 2023 that he would be Shiawassee County’s next coordinator, a full-time position.
As a result, Stacey now will begin 2023 without the county coordinator position, without his job with said previous employer (Stacey declined to identify the previous employer) and without his Clinton County Board of Commissioners seat. He had previously served as a commissioner in Clinton County since 2009, but lost a re-election bid in November.
“I am now unemployed. This was not a no-harm, no-foul situation,” Stacey wrote in the email.
How did the board’s sudden about-face in three meetings after a nearly three-month process come about? Brodeur said he received a phone call from Commissioner John Plowman before Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, who said that he had “second thoughts” about his support for Stacey at Monday’s special board meeting. Brodeur said he told Plowman to “do what he thought best.”
Plowman first publicly expressed his thoughts on the matter at Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting after the item was added to the agenda.
“I’ve really thought a long time about this and I’m really nervous about trying to hire someone who wasn’t had county experience in county government,” he said. It should be noted that while none of the three candidates had ever been a county coordinator before, Stacey had been a county commissioner in Clinton County since 2009. Ironically, Plowman said his first choice out of the three remaining candidates who were interviewed at Monday’s special board meeting was Ryan Rudzis, who has served as the city manager of Marlette in Sanilac County and Grant in Newaygo County, but never at the county level.
After a series of long and sometimes heated discussion occurred, including a remark from Commissioner Brandon Marks who said the board rescinding its offer would be “despicable,” the commissioners voted 4-2 to send the motion to Thursday’s regularly scheduled board meeting for a final vote. Only Commissioner Brad Howard and Marks voted ‘no’ on this at Wednesday’s meeting. Commissioner Marlene Webster was not present at Wednesday’s meeting (more on this later).
When asked after Thursday’s board meeting what changed for him between Monday and Wednesday, Plowman responded: “I thought maybe, I liked all the candidates, and they all had strong points. At that moment I thought that the gentleman we picked on Monday might be a fit for our county,” he said. “But after I thought about it, I just really felt that it wouldn’t be a good fit for him and it wouldn’t be a good fit for us. I want to make sure the person that we hire would be up to the job. It’s just my personal opinion, and that’s the way I’m going to leave it.”
Stacey said via email that he had “no comment” to Plowman’s statement that the county coordinator position wasn’t the right fit for (Stacey) and that Stacey wasn’t the right fit for the position.
Still, Plowman was only one vote, and the board’s conditional offer to Stacey at Monday’s special meeting was a 5-2 vote, with only Commissioners Holzhausen and Garber, who each preferred other candidates, voting “nay.” But, Brodeur said after Thursday’s meeting that his support was with another candidate and he voted ‘yes’ on Monday because there already was sufficient votes to approve Stacey.
“The fact is, by the time it came to voting for me on Monday, it was a done deal as there were four votes (in Stacey’s support), and I thought it would be polite and supportive for me to vote ‘yes.’ I was favoring a different candidate to be honest with you,” Brodeur said. “Of course I feel bad for the individual involved, but the overriding thing just cannot be our feelings, and if Commissioner Plowman had second thoughts, we absolutely had a right to rescind. For the good of the county, I had to vote ‘yes’ on rescinding because I think that we need to be absolutely sure that we get somebody who’s going to be a right fit.”
With Plowman and Brodeur changing their votes, and previous ‘no’ votes from Holzhausen and Garber, and the board had the votes to reverse its previous decision.
Webster wasn’t present at Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, because she serves on the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education, which met at conflicting times on Wednesday. Webster, who attended the OPS Board of Education meeting, said she wasn’t aware that the reconsideration of Stacey’s offer was on the table until she watched the Committee of the Whole meeting on YouTube later that night.
“I was completely blown away by that,” Webster said following Thursday’s meeting. “I felt like our decision on Monday — we’ve all had time to evaluate this. It’s not like it was sprung on us on Friday and we had a vote on Monday; we had this information for several weeks, and I expect that when people sit in this room and make a vote, they are voting with integrity and they made their decision and they’re not going to rescind it.”
Webster said she echoed the sentiments of Howard during the meeting. Howard, who voted to support Stacey on Monday and against rescinding the offer on Thursday, said he felt the board’s integrity was in question after its about-face.
“What new data or what new information was brought to this board between the meeting on Monday and our meeting (Wednesday) to have this sudden about-face? To just rescind based off of feelings, to me, that really undermines the entire integrity of the board moving forward and shows that you can’t really trust anything we say because next month, in two days, tomorrow, we could flip-flop backwards on it,” he said.
Brodeur said after the meeting that his preference would be for the commission to wait for further decisions on the coordinator position for the next board, which will see two new members. Plowman will be replaced by Thomas Emery, who unseated the incumbent in August’s primary, and Marks, who did not run for re-election, will be replaced by newcomer Bill Johnson.
