CHESANING — After being closed to the public for the longest time in the store’s 101-year history, Ed Rehmann & Sons of Chesaning is set to reopen to customers Tuesday morning.
Third-generation owner Rob Rehmann said his family-owned clothing store had never closed for more than three days straight before the COVID-19 pandemic.
After Monday night, their closed streak will end at 68 days and many sleepless nights, he said. Rob owns the store with his wife, Nancy, and brother, Ric Rehmann.
“It was one of the most difficult choices we have ever had to make,” Rob Rehmann said. “We are very thankful for our frontline workers and Michigan families who have helped flatten the curve. We look forward to greeting and serving our customers again, some who have had family members shopping with us since World War I ended.”
As one of Michigan’s oldest family-owned clothing stores, Nancy Rehmann said she’s proud that they were able to not only keep their employees on the payroll during the past 10 weeks, but also serve frontline workers who sometimes came to their home to pick up boots and other clothing for their jobs.
She said they founded their first online store at edrehmanns.com, offered curbside service to customers, some of whom drove two to three hours from across the state to pick up orders.
They also have retrained their staff and thoroughly cleaned their store to follow Centers For Disease Controls guidelines.
“Our store was founded during the last pandemic, helped our neighbors during the Great Depression and overcame the Great Recession,” Ric Rehmann said.
“Even though we are just one small business in the heart of pure Michigan, we know we are all in this together. We still have an uphill battle to get through this pandemic, but we can’t wait to safely serve our customers face-to-face again.”
The store, located at 151 W. Broad St. — on the same corner in Chesaning it was founded in 1919 — will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.