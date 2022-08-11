WOODHULL TWP. — Controversy has struck Woodhull Township over two recent appointments to the Woodhull Township Board, and it hadn’t completely simmered by Wednesday’s board meeting.
The Woodhull Township Board has filled vacancies by appointing Cindy Bawks as the township’s treasurer and Cathy Provines as its temporary clerk. Bawks and Provines were appointed by the board at special meetings on May 18 and July 14, respectively.
Bawks and Provines also serve on the township’s Parks and Recreation Commission. At the crux of the controversy is MCL 15.182, which prohibits a public official from holding incompatible public offices at the same time.
A Woodhull Township resident wrote a letter encouraging residents in the township to “question the validity” of voting rights in the July 6 and July 14 meetings as a “form of financial abuse on the taxpayers” and asked the board to repeal decisions involving spending taxpayer dollars from these meetings. The letter was on display for public viewing at the meeting, and the resident attached the text of the Incompatible Public Offices Act 566 of 1978, of which MCL 15.182 is a section.
Decisions involving taxpayer dollars at the July 6 meeting included the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to be used for repaving of the driveway at Woodhull Township Park and to pay a company for the removal and trimming of trees at the township cemetery. Taxpayer money was approved for use at the July 14 meeting to approve the cleaning of two septic tanks.
Under the Incompatible Public Offices Act 566 of 1978, Bawks and Provines are defined as “public officers,” and cannot hold incompatible public offices simultaneously. Per the act, if one public office is subordinate to the other, they are incompatible offices by definition. Bawks currently serves as treasurer on the Parks and Recreation Commission, and Provines as chairman.
Board Supervisor Pamela Slee said at the time she voted against appointing Bawks to the seat because she thought another candidate was “better qualified,” not because of concerns over a conflict of interest. Slee was the only “no” vote for Bawks’ appointment. Provines was unanimously appointed to the board.
Slee said in a phone interview prior to Wednesday’s meeting that she does think the appointment of Bawks and Provines violate MCL 15.182, because the board has previously provided funding for the commission.
The board consulted its attorney seeking a legal opinion on the matter. The attorney opined that the two positions aren’t incompatible.
“A reading of MCL 15.182 and its subsequent sections on public employment and holding public offices make it clear that being Woodhull Township treasurer and at the same time serving as an elected park board member does not represent incompatible public offices,” the opinion states. “The appointed treasurer will not be subordinate to a park board member nor is the park board member subordinate to the township treasurer. The park board acts, as does the township board, as a unit and not individually.”
Slee, however, said that she received an opinion from the Attorney General’s Office that the board’s appointments were in violation of MCL 15.182.
Jelenek said that Slee never showed him said opinion, despite his request to examine it. An email to the Attorney General’s Office seeking comment was not answered before press time.
“This is common. Pam (Slee) says those things but she doesn’t show us what this is,” Jelenek said after the meeting, which featured several contentious exchanges between Slee and Jelenek.
At the July 6 meeting, Bawks expressed her intent to resign from the board. Slee said Bawks planned to resign over “internal issues” that upset her, but said that those were “worked out” and Bawks withdrew her letter of resignation.
