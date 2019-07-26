SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Shiawassee Prevention Network and Michigan Prevention Network are sponsoring a free, two-day training conference next month for any Shiawassee County resident.
Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The training is titled, “Prevention Matters: Current Trends and Youth Mental Health.” Topics include vaping and e-cigarettes, social media and teen mental health, underage drinking prevention, current marijuana laws and updates, as well as action planning for Shiawassee County with local resources.
The target audience includes social workers, teachers, professionals working with teens, parents, foster parents, or anyone seeking more information on the topics listed above.
The Prevention Matters Conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13-14 at D’Mar Banquet and Conference Center in Owosso Township. Each day, a continental breakfast, hot lunch, and beverages will be provided at no cost. Attendees can win door prizes or giveaways.
MCBAP and SCECH CEUs (continuing education credits) will be provided for professionals as applicable. All presenters are experts in the fields of prevention, social work or human services-related professions.
The conference is an opportunity to gain knowledge about current trends related to teen mental health and drug use, and learn ways to prevent issues from occurring.
To register, preventionnetwork.org/trainings-events. Space is limited. The conference is funded in part by Mid-State Health Network.
The stated mission of the Shiawassee Prevention Network is to bring together a diverse group of community leaders, service providers and concerned citizens to unify and coordinate prevention efforts in Shiawassee County in order to maximize resources and impact locally.
