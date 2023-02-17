CORUNNA — The saga of an Owosso woman, charged with two felonies for fleeing/eluding police and backing her car into a police cruiser while intoxicated, continues after 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart once again did not accept a guilty plea she was scheduled to give Thursday morning after she was unable to tell the judge what exactly she did during the incident which led to her arrest because she was too intoxicated at the time. The woman further seemed confused about the legal process.
Jessica Shepard, who is listed in court documents as a biological male, identifies as a woman and has legally changed her name. She said at Thursday’s hearing that she was unaware a Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Deputy was attempting to pull her over, and “would never” flee from police.
This echoes proceedings from Feb. 9, in which Judge Stewart also failed to accept Shepard’s plea. Additionally, Shepard missed a scheduled plea hearing on Jan. 26.
The Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office had offered Shepard a plea deal, under which she would have pleaded guilty to felony fleeing/eluding police and misdemeanor operating a vehicle with a high BAC (.29). In return for his plea, a felony count of malicous destruction of police property, along with two separate misdemeanor trespassing charges would be dismissed. Shepard also has a pending misdemeanor operating while intoxicated charge which will be adjudicated separately.
At Thursday’s hearing, Shepard appeared confused when asked what made her guilty of the charges she was pleading to. At a previous plea hearing, Shepard also was confused and could not articulate a factual basis for a plea.
“We’re right back where we were. If you’re guilty, I’d be very happy to take your plea,” Stewart told Shepard. “Otherwise I’ve got to move on to other cases.”
Assistant Public Defender John Gorniak expressed frustration with his client’s difficulties with the plea agreement.
As he has throughout the process of representing Shepard, Gorniak initially referred to his client using male pronouns, until he was corrected by Stewart.
“We’ve spoken at least a dozen times in person,” Gorniak told Stewart. “I’m never rushed, I give him all the time necessary, and I feel like he understands me. Then within an hour or less, we just spoke this morning, and it’s like the conversation didn’t happen or it was a different conversation.”
Shepard reiterated that she was not aware the police were attempting to pull her over, and Stewart then said the hearing would be postponed due to potential competency issues. He indicated that a potential no contest plea is still in play, since Shepard had a .29 BAC at the time of the incident, and cannot remember it with any clarity.
A plea hearing was scheduled for this morning, but was not completed before press time.
