Pakosz

Craig Pakosz, left, is shown during a January 2020 hearing in 35th Circuit Court in Corunna.

 Argus-Press File Photo

LANSING — The Michigan Court of Appeals has denied the request of an Owosso man convicted of criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to do great bodily harm for a new trial, according to an opinion issued last week.

Craig Pakosz, 44, was convicted by a 35th Circuit Court jury of felony first-degree CSC and felony assault in January 2020 after about an hour of deliberations.

