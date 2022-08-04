LANSING — The Michigan Court of Appeals has denied the request of an Owosso man convicted of criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to do great bodily harm for a new trial, according to an opinion issued last week.
Craig Pakosz, 44, was convicted by a 35th Circuit Court jury of felony first-degree CSC and felony assault in January 2020 after about an hour of deliberations.
He was sentenced by Judge Matthew Stewart in February 2020 to nearly three decades in prison for the assault on his ex-girlfriend, who passed away from a drug overdose shortly after Pakosz was sentenced. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
Pakosz said before being sentenced that he was innocent, and said the victim “ruined his life,” and she should “be ashamed of herself for doing this.”
In his appeal, Pakosz claimed that he had received ineffective counsel at his trial. He was represented by the Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office.
However, the appeals court ruled that the defense’s strategy of attacking the victim’s credibility was a choice made by Pakosz and his defense team, and was not evidence of ineffective counsel.
He also claimed to have requested a different attorney because his lawyer was young and “inexperienced.”
The appeals court shot down that argument as well, writing in the opinion that, “An indigent defendant is guaranteed the right to counsel; however, he is not entitled to have the attorney of his choice appointed simply by requesting that the attorney originally appointed be replaced.”
Additionally, Pakosz’s appeal claimed that several witnesses were not credibile. The appeals court disagreed.
Pakosz was charged after an incident in August 2019, in which he choked his ex-girlfriend to the point of losing consciousness, before sexually assaulting her.
He was arraigned on the charges Aug. 2, 2019, in 66th District Court by former Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty. Court records do not indicate the amount bond was set at, but Pakosz posted a bond and was free until he was charged with one misdemeanor count of drunk and disorderly in October 2019. His bond was then revoked and Pakosz received a 30-day jail term for that case. He was incarcerated from that time until his trial and conviction.
The week before trial, Pakosz rejected a plea deal offered by prosecutors.
Pakosz would have pleaded to one reduced count of assault by strangulation, and the CSC-1 charge would have been dismissed. Sentencing guidelines were estimated by prosecutors at one year, seven months to three years, two months in prison, though the court was not obligated to stay within that range.
