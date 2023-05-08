Jon Cecil

Former Owosso police Det./Sgt. Jon Cecil is shown testifying in a 2021 circuit court case. Cecil retired from OPD in December 2022 to take a position as investigator for the Shiawassee County Prosecutor's Office.

 Argus-Press File Photo

CORUNNA — During 26 years spent as an Owosso police officer — across numerous roles, including beat cop, training officer and detective — Jon Cecil was exposed to the full gamut of human misery.

It certainly wasn’t all bad all the time, but he was called upon to work murder and drug cases, and explored the scenes of grisly car accidents.

