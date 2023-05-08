CORUNNA — During 26 years spent as an Owosso police officer — across numerous roles, including beat cop, training officer and detective — Jon Cecil was exposed to the full gamut of human misery.
It certainly wasn’t all bad all the time, but he was called upon to work murder and drug cases, and explored the scenes of grisly car accidents.
Two-plus decades of this would seem to entitle one to a cozy retirement, but Cecil didn’t set up a rocking chair on his porch since exiting the force. Instead, after concluding his tenure with OPD at the beginning of this year, he signed up for a tour of duty as the chief investigator for the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office.
Cecil said he took the job as investigator after being approached by Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner, describing the offer as a great opportunity for him to continue serving the community after officially retiring from OPD.
“I always knew when I retired, I was going to keep working in some capacity,” Cecil said. “I just couldn’t turn it down.”
As investigator for the prosecutor’s office, Cecil will be looking at all types of cases that come across his desk. But the cases will be countywide as opposed to just Owosso.
Cecil was glad of Koerner’s offer, but it wasn’t easy for him to tell his longtime fellow Owosso officers he would be leaving them. “That was tough. It’s like a parent telling their kid they’re getting divorced,” Cecil said, noting his close relationships with Lt. Eric Cherry, Det. Rusty Lamay and Chief Kevin Lenkart, amongst many others.
“I feel like I was truly blessed at OPD because I was able to pretty much do everything I wanted to do,” Cecil said. “It was great to be able to do different things.”
The City of Owosso officially honored Cecil at its Jan. 3 coucil meeting, with Mayor Robert Teich reading a proclamation, lauding the former detective sergeant’s work and “conscientious, reliable, level-headed, calm, hard-working and dedicated” ethic.
Looking back at his OPD tenure, Cecil noted that he and his colleagues referred to themselves as the “Meijer” of detectives, because they investigated “pretty much everything.”
Though perhaps not one to go down in history as a “case of the century,” there’s one strange call among the countless he responded to that Cecil delights in recounting.
The incident started innocently enough, with a South Washington Street resident reporting a deer breaking a window at an apartment — not that Cecil believed it.
“I got there first, and really the window had a tint/film on it, so it didn’t shatter,” Cecil said. “I see the hole in the window, and I think dispatch heard wrong, or I heard wrong, and I figured somebody said they threw a beer through the window. We walk into the apartment and it’s not torn up. We’re kind of standing there, and the guy says, ‘Yeah, he’s in there,’ and points to the door. I say, ‘Who’s in there?’ He’s like, ‘The deer.’
Cecil then cracked the door open, where he discovered a very angry deer that had been cut as it broke through the window, standing in a bath tub. “This thing was p*ssed. It looked like a murder scene. I swear there were hoof marks up by the ceiling. It’s got like drool and snot dripping off its face. I go, ‘There’s a freaking deer in there.’”
Not immediately sure what to do in this novel situation — following through on a hunter’s instinct to shoot the deer was a no-go in an apartment complex — Cecil and fellow officer Mike Wheeler decided discretion was the better part of valor. The duo then called the Department of Natural Resources.
“The DNR officer asked for a blanket,” Cecil said. “He had this stuff to put on the deer’s nose and it would make it pass out.”
Cecil was skeptical of having to physically engage with the animal in close quarters — “I was like I’m not playing rodeo with this deer. There’s no damn way,” he said — and so concocted a plan to stun the deer with a taze, then quickly run in and apply the tranquilizer while it was disoriented.
“We crack the door, and Dave Stier, who worked for us back then, sticks his tazer in the door, which is cracked just enough to get his arm in,” Cecil explains. “I’m looking though the hinge side, through the crack, and I’m like guiding him, ‘Left, right, up, shoot it!’”
Things did not go according to plan.
“We go about three shots, and finally it dawns on us all that the tazer is making the deer stiffen up,” Cecil said. “We’re putting the shot in its muscles and we’re not giving the medicine the time it needs to take effect.”
Eventually they did succeed in knocking the deer out. They then wrapped the animal in a blanket, removed it and put it in the back of the DNR officer’s truck.
“That’s one of my favorite stories,” Cecil said, laughing. “It amazes everybody.”
Originally from Laingsburg, Cecil graduated from Laingsburg High School and later worked with the Laingsburg Police Department for seven years.
Cecil still lives there and is an offensive/defensive line coach for Laingsburg High School’s football team. He doesn’t plan to give up on that any time soon, either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.