OWOSSO — Downtown Owosso held its annual volunteer decorating party on Saturday to get the community ready for the Christmas season.
“It’s really great to have all the volunteers,” said John Hankerd, the coordinator for the event. “Especially with all the kids here — they take pride every time they drive by it during the Christmas season.”
Volunteers met at Main Street Plaza, located on the corner of Main Street and S. Washington Street. They were decorating in preparation for the Glow Owosso 2022 event, which is scheduled for Nov. 25. The event will include a “Glow run,” a parade, horse and carriage rides, shopping and more.
Hankerd said for Saturday they were focusing on the Plaza and hanging lights down Main Street and Washington Street. They also planned to decorate some of the street corners in the Downtown area, depending on resources, volunteers and supplies. Volunteers also enjoyed pizza for lunch, which was donated by Hungary Howie’s Pizza.
Among about 30 community members who showed up to help out between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. were several students.
“The last couple years I’ve brought my Owosso Middle School Builders Club and Student Council kids,” said Chris Bird, a seventh-grade history teacher at Owosso Middle School. “(It’s) just a good way for the kids to get involved.”
Bird is in charge of the two middle school leadership groups, and he said there were about 20 of his students present on Saturday.
“It’s good to see that they enjoy giving back,” Bird said. “They see that volunteering and service can be enjoyable.”
His student club members do several different “civic creative projects,” including raising money for the local SafeCenter, which provides services to victims of domestic and sexual violence, and giving back to Voices for Children, an organization “dedicated to serving child victims and families of child abuse.”
“My son is part of the Builders Club and came down, so my daughter, Audri, and I decided to come help them,” said Sandi Hrncharik. She believes decorating the Downtown area is important because it makes people happy and gets them in the Christmas spirit.
Her son, Braylon Hrncharik, said he wanted to participate because he really likes helping the community, and this was one of the volunteer opportunities he was most looking forward to doing.
Hankerd himself is on his 12th year of Downtown Christmas decorating, and his children and grandchildren also participate as community member volunteers. His nephew, Harley Pugh, 13, of Durand, also joined this year because he wanted to help out the community.
“I do it because I want to have that tradition for my family,” Hankerd said. He hopes that as they get older, even if they move away, they will be able to say, “‘When we were young, Downtown Owosso was this magical place with all the lights.”
Hankerd said he believes most, if not all, of the decorations and supplies were donated or fund-raised by the community. The majority of the large tree in the Plaza was bought with donated money from the family of the late Joseph Merkel, who owned Jumbo’s Burger Bar until 2016. Merkel’s daughter was also present at the decorating event.
About half of the Plaza lights will flash in step with music, which will be played from a speaker on the Christmas tree. People will also be able to hear the music from their cars if they park near the Plaza and turn to the correct radio station. Last year’s station was 91.9.
