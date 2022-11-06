Decorations
Argus-Press Photo/Shelby Frink

OWOSSO — Downtown Owosso held its annual volunteer decorating party on Saturday to get the community ready for the Christmas season.

“It’s really great to have all the volunteers,” said John Hankerd, the coordinator for the event. “Especially with all the kids here — they take pride every time they drive by it during the Christmas season.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.