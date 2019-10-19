OWOSSO — The victim of what police are calling a homicide that occurred just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of Dewey Street has been identified, as well as the woman who is allegedly responsible for the death.
The victim, 47-year-old Kevin Parker, was found dead inside the home on Dewey Street, where he lived with his girlfriend.
Authorities believe that Parker was killed by his girlfriend Jennifer Monroe, 38, who found with serious injuries. She is currently in Memorial Hospital and remains in critical condition.
Police have not yet confirmed the identity of either individual, since charges have not yet been filed, but Owosso police have indicated they intend to pursue charges against Monroe.
Parker had a pending misdemeanor domestic violence charge in 66th District Court that occurred Oct. 6.
