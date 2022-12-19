Playground equipment

OWOSSO — As a silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic, the level of fun is set to be turned up several notches for Owosso’s youngest learners in the Bentley Bright Beginnings program, possibly by spring of 2023.

The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education unanimously authorized a renovation of the playground at Bentley at its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday. The district will spend $207,882.50 out of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) childcare stabilization funds.

