OWOSSO — As a silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic, the level of fun is set to be turned up several notches for Owosso’s youngest learners in the Bentley Bright Beginnings program, possibly by spring of 2023.
The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education unanimously authorized a renovation of the playground at Bentley at its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday. The district will spend $207,882.50 out of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) childcare stabilization funds.
The child care stabilization grants are a small part of ARPA, which was signed into law in March 2021 by President Joe Biden in an attempt to address financial hardships brought on by the pandemic. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a budget in 2021 including over $700 million in grant funding for child care programs.
Bentley Bright Beginnings, which is hosted in what used to be Bentley Elementary School before OPS downsized in 2009, hosts childcare programs for OPS learners as young as preschool up to elementary school students. Amanda Rowell, director of the district’s Early Childhood Education (ECE), said the program has an enrollment of over 200 students and that the playground was “good, but needed to be a little bit bigger” for reasons of safety.
The renovations to the playground will see the addition of a third play structure just south of the two existing structures, which will be coated with a Poured-in-Place rubber surfacing. The structure will be a threefold structure and will include a number of different climbing surfaces, including a rock wall, ladder climbing wall, and a bubble climbing wall; a set of swings; a chain net; a balance beam; a small set of monkey bars; and a slide.
“I think it’s going to look awesome. We’re getting some bright colors and I’m really excited,” said Rowell, who is in her 11th school year with the program. “We’re trying to get kids outside every option we can, and having too many on one play area can be too much.”
Rowell said she is extremely excited about the rubber surfacing. She said she read a review stating that the surface was “supposed to last 20 years without maintenance.”
The resolution was listed in the “For Action” section of Wednesday’s meeting, despite never having been an item in the “For Future Action” section at a previous meeting. OPS Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said the resolution had to be immediately taken up by the board because of a March 1, 2023 deadline for the utilization of grant funds and the lengthy lead time for the ordering of equipment.
Rowell said she expects the district to have the necessary equipment by March 1.
Tuttle and board Trustee Olga Quick credited the district’s receiving of grant funds to superb grant writing from Rowell and the board’s Business Manager Julie Omer. Per Rowell, the district is ordering equipment from Sinclair Recreation, a commercial playground equipment company serving Michigan and Indiana through a quote received from bidding partner Omnia Partners.
