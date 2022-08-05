CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Thursday to discuss pending litigation in closed session.
Pursuant to MCL15.268(e), which allows a public body to meet in closed session “to consult with its attorney regarding trial or settlement strategy in connection with specific pending litigation, but only if an open meeting would have a detrimental financial effect on the litigating or settlement position of the public body,” the board broke into closed session after the public speaking section to discuss two cases of pending litigation impacting the financial position of the county: Ruggiero v. Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners et. al and McGuckin v. BeGole.
Before the closed session, one resident addressed the board, demanding justification for its decision to hold a closed session.
“To me, you got to prove that you have that (that an opening meeting would have a detrimental financial effect), or the meeting is not going to be closed. A closed meeting is how we got in this mess in the first place,” he said.
The resident then directly asked someone on the commission to provide justification, to which District 4 commissioner and Vice Chairman Brandon Marks, who served as chairman for the meeting since board Chairman Greg Brodeur was absent, declined comment.
District 5 Commissioner Brad Howard was also not present at Thursday’s special meeting.
Ruggiero v. Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners et. al
The attorney of Owosso resident Nicole Ruggiero filed a lawsuit in the 35th Circuit Court in July 2021, alleging violations of Michigan’s Open Meetings Act (OMA) when the commission discussed in closed session paying county officials, including themselves, “COVID Hazard Pay” bonuses using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in July 2021.
The lawsuit also sought an immediate ex parte hearing in order to “invalidate” the payments made to 24 county officials.
The commissioners and county officials receiving payment did return the funds, according to previous Argus-Press reporting.
Commissioners Gary Holzhausen, Marks, Cindy Garber, John Plowman and former Commissioner Jeremy Root are named as defendants in the suit.
All received ARPA money before returning it, with Root receiving $25,000. Root resigned from the commission earlier this year in a sexting scandal.
The case was transferred to Genesee County after Judge Matthew Stewart recused himself.
“The inability for the public to first-hand observe and scrutinize, at a public meeting, what is being deliberated and discussed, as it applies to analyzing, discussing, and weighing whether and how ‘COVID Hazard Pay’ was going to be provided from the American Rescue Plan Act funds, clearly impairs the rights of the public,” the lawsuit states.
“By ultimately deciding to distribute funds to various officials and employees instead of using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for non-employee bonuses, like county expenses and future expected costs, causes the public to suffer a substantial loss.”
The Argus-Press previously reported that Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, said she believes the closed session was conducted in violation of the Open Meetings Act and was unaware that commissioners planned to give themselves any money from the ARPA.
The Argus-Press reported in October 2021 that the Michigan Attorney General’s office and Michigan State Police had opened criminal investigations into the matter.
The committee approved to accept and follow the advice of council with regards to settlement and settlement strategy in open session following the closed session at Thursday’s meeting in a unanimous 5-0 vote.
The Argus-Press has extensively reported on the case McGuckin v. BeGole, a wrongful termination and whistleblower’s protection lawsuit filed by attorney Tom Pabst, on behalf former Sgt. Kathy McGuckin against Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole, after McGuckin was terminated from her position in October 2019 for allegedly violating department policies.
BeGole has denied the allegations.
McGuckin’s suit claims she reported concerns about inappropriate use of the Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN) system by special deputy Sam Safi to co-workers, according to previous Argus-Press reporting.
Unauthorized use of the LEIN system is a felony charge in Michigan.
“(McGuckin) raised concerns about the LEIN situation and it was ignored,” Pabst said. “For anyone else, that’s illegal. Even as an attorney, I can’t access that or I’d be locked up. Just because you’re a deputy or a special deputy or a police officer, and you see a pretty girl in a car or something and want to know who she is, you can’t look that up. That’s a felony.”
The Argus-Press has also previously reported that Safi, despite not being a certified police officer, was issued a firearm and was driving in marked police vehicles.
The Argus-Press reported in January 2021 that Shiawassee County had spent nearly $73,000 protecting BeGole and the Sheriff’s Office against the lawsuit.
An arbitrator ruled July 14 in favor of BeGole, and ruling the sheriff had a need to terminate the employment of McGuckin. However, BeGole is also facing a civil trial.
That trial was slated to begin July 26, but was adjourned. A gag order has also been issued, prohibiting discussion of the case.
The committee approved to accept and follow the advice of council with regards to settlement and settlement strategy in open session following the closed session at Thursday’s meeting in a 3-2 vote. Commissioners Webster, Holzhausen and Plowman voted to approve, with Commissioners Garber and Marks voting no.
