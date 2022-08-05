CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Thursday to discuss pending litigation in closed session.

Pursuant to MCL15.268(e), which allows a public body to meet in closed session “to consult with its attorney regarding trial or settlement strategy in connection with specific pending litigation, but only if an open meeting would have a detrimental financial effect on the litigating or settlement position of the public body,” the board broke into closed session after the public speaking section to discuss two cases of pending litigation impacting the financial position of the county: Ruggiero v. Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners et. al and McGuckin v. BeGole.

