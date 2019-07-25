Perry road project commemorates former township supervisor

PERRY TWP — Officials unveiled a sign Wednesday marking the 2018 Lansing Road Lighting project in memory of Sid Grinnell, the former township supervisor who served from 2003 to 2016. The sign reads that Grinnell “was a tireless proponent of this project.”
The project consisted of 37 LED road lights that start just past Elsessers Auto Repair and they go just past the Shiawassee County Road Commission’s salt barn on Lansing Road. Installation of the road lights lining Lansing Road began in early spring and wrapped up shortly after. According to Perry Township Supervisor Mark Fulks, the project had been 20 years in the making and Grinnell was instrumental in making it happen.
Officials and business leaders in the area are hoping that the added lighting will spur economic development along the stretch of Lansing Road.
Justin Horvath, the president and CEO of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, attended the unveiling and has a special connection to the project.
“This has been a labor of love here in Perry Township. It’s gone on for many years and to get it done and see it done is huge for the community. This is a major commerce corridor right here along Lansing Road and we fully expect to see a lot more commercial and industrial development, so to have the lighting here is going to be so important to make it brighter and more welcoming,” he said. “We’re here today to recognize a man that was near and dear to my heart — Sid Grinnell — who was one of the original members of my board of directors and I’m glad we’re able to honor him.”
Mavis Grinnell, the wife of the late Sid Grinnell, watched Wednesday as the sign honoring her husband was revealed with much of her family by her side.
“I just want to thank everyone for showing up; this is so dear to my heart. This is great and something my whole family, including my grandchildren, will get to enjoy,” she said.
The project was funded by the Perry Township Downtown Development Authority, which is separate from the township’s general fund.
The DDA had to put up just under $79,000 to complete the project and Consumers Energy also shouldered some of the cost.
“When I was elected supervisor two and a half years ago, the DDA met and we wanted to keep Sid Grinnell on the board, and we did. He always wanted to get this project done. The DDA wanted to recognize Sid for all the work he did for the people of the township,” Fulks said.
The township partnered with Consumers Energy to make the project a success. “They did a super job for us,” Fulks said. He also credited the road commission for helping get the project finished.
“Partnering with Perry Township was wonderful. They are such a wonderful group of people to work with. This was a long time coming, but we are thrilled with the outcome. Sid was one of the hardest working, passionate men about what he did, so we’re thrilled we can be a part of all this,” said Cathryn Burkholder, community affairs manager at Consumers Energy, who knew Grinnell personally and sat on the SEDP board with him.
The project had support from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Brian BeGole, who closed down traffic for the unveiling. “I’m all for it, in fact, we’ve had a couple of accidents down here on the curve. When its foggy people have gone straight into the woods so this is something that is very good as far as safety goes,” he said.
