OWOSSO — The Consumers Energy Foundation has granted The Shiawassee Community Foundation $10,000 for the Community Cares COVID-19 Fund.
“Consumers Energy is dedicated to ensuring all Michigan residents thrive economically and have access to programs that assist them with basic needs and resources,” said Carolyn Bloodworth, secretary/treasurer, Consumers Energy Foundation.
“We are proud to support the Shiawassee Community Foundation and other nonprofits in the Shiawassee County region who are playing a critical role in addressing the needs of those most affected by COVID-19.”
The Shiawassee Community Foundation is providing funding through its Community Cares COVID-19 Fund.
The unrestricted grant funding assists nonprofit organizations who are struggling to survive and are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the economic impact of the community.
Organizations eligible for funding need to demonstrate that they are facing new and unmet financial burdens because of this crisis.
“The Shiawassee Community Foundation would like to thank the Consumers Energy Foundation for its generosity in helping our community,” said Kim Renwick, executive director of the Shiawassee Community Foundation.
“We are eager to assist the nonprofits making a difference in our area and this funding will help to make a meaning impact in our relief efforts.”
For eligibility requirements or other information about how to apply for a grant from the Community Cares COVID-19 fund, visit shiacf.org/grants.
Those interested in making a financial contribution to the Community Cares Fund should visit shiacf.org/donate for more information.
The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider.
For more information about the Consumers Energy Foundation, visit consumersenergy.com/foundation.
