CORUNNA — Shiawassee County residents facing criminal charges, including some non-violent felonies, may be able to avoid incarceration and take advantage of a new department created at Thursday’s regular county board meeting.
The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Thursday to create the Pretrial Services Department, a program through county administration that would allow some defendants to avoid incarceration.
The funding for the department will be budgeted and come out of settlement money received by Shiawassee County when it joined a statewide lawsuit in 2018, seeking damages from pharmaceutical companies and large retailers who allegedly hid information about the addictiveness of opioids from customers. The Argus-Press has previously reported on this matter.
Mark Durfee, investigator for the county’s Public Defense Office, spoke at Tuesday’s Public Safety & Courts Committee meeting, sharing his vision for the program.
Durfee said that the program will function similar to probation courts, but would be for defendants facing trial. He said looking at examples from other counties with similar programs in place; including Oakland, Macomb, Kent and Genesee counties, the program would utilize police officers, probation officers and mental health experts to perform an assessment on subjects, and if possible, give defendants a chance to seek rehabilitation from the confines of their own home.
Durfee said the results would be communicated directly with the judge or magistrate, which would give them what Durfee dubbed a “snap shot” to see if the program would be a good fit, and successful completion of the program could keep a defendant out of jail.
“We’re trying to assist people where if somebody fails, they fail squarely on their shoulders, (meaning) we did everything we could try and help someone succeed and not get in trouble,” Durfee said.
Commissioner Marlene Webster, chair of the Public Safety & Courts Committee, said that not all defendants would be suitable for the program. She said a bunch of “data points” would be examined when determining if a person would be suitable for the program, including the nature of the charges, the person’s criminal history and if the person has previously violated probation.
“This program would help keep people as productive members of the community, helping to address the issues at hand instead of incarcerating people, which helps them become better criminals,” she said.
Webster, R-District 1, said pursuant to the statewide lawsuit seeking damages from pharmaceutical companies, the money for the program would be intended to address the impact of drugs on the community. At the time the county joined the lawsuit, the Argus-Press reported that the percentage of adults who misused medications in the past six months rose from 9 percent in 2012 to 16 percent in 2016, according to the Community Health Needs Assessment.
“A large percentage of people in trouble have had drug issues, and the hope is that (these programs) will help remedy this and reduce repeat offenses,” Webster said.
Board Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, said during Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting that programs like the Pretrial Services Department are becoming the norm.
“It’s becoming more and more common as part of a holistic approach to the criminal justice system. It’s not like we’re trying something brand new that no one’s ever done before,” he said.
While approving the motion during the board meeting Thursday, Brodeur emphasized the need to regularly assess the program.
“I would hope, and I know the program is completely in its infancy, that we have ways to track this year by year to determine whether we are effectively doing what we hoped and not putting people out in the community that are going to start committing crimes again.
Commissioner Brad Howard, R-District 5, suggested during the Committee of the Whole meeting that the money could be better spent, but ultimately voted to approve the motion during the board meeting Thursday.
“I would rather spend the money ensuring a speedy trial and not have this latent time from, ok, you’ve been accused and now you may have to sit in jail for a while until you go to trial. You’re still innocent until proven guilty,” he said.
The remainder of the board meeting was rather uneventful, with every agenda item passing unanimously with very little discussion. The board did break into closed session to discuss strategy connected with the pending negotiation of collective bargaining agreements before adjourning.
