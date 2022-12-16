CHAPIN TWP. — An 86-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release from the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.
The man has been identified as Albert Trujillo, according to the press release.
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 2:48 pm
Deputies were dispatched at approximately 3:46 p.m. Wednesday to a house fire reported on the 16,000 block of S. Fenmore Rd. in Chapin Township.
“Information from central dispatch stated there might be someone inside the garage,” the press release states. A deputy spoke with a neighbor, who said they heard an explosion.
“(The deputy) ried to approach the garage, but due to the heat was not able to get to the door,” according to the press release. “He went to the home and made contact with the homeowner’s wife, who said her husband was in garage working on a golf cart or tractor and was possibly still in the garage. Fire personnel then advised a body was located in the garage.”
A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
