ELSIE — The Ovid-Elsie school board will interview two candidates to permanently fill their superintendent vacancy at a special meeting on Monday.
Interim superintendent Randy Barton will go before the board at 7 p.m. Monday. Barton, who has served in his current role since August 2022, has spent 21 years in the district, most recently as associate superintendent.
The board’s first interview will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday with Dr. Michael Hugen. Both interviews will take place in the high school media center, 8989 E. Colony Road.
Hugen’s background includes serving as Deckerville superintendent from 2018-21. He was Harbor Beach High School principal earlier in the 2010s, interviewed for the Harbor Beach superintendent in 2017 and for Kalkaska superintendent in 2021.
Two other candidates had been chosen to be interviewed out of an initial pool of 15 applications, according to board member Brooke Wooley, but both either asked their name be withdrawn or declined to be interviewed.
