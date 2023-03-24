Nelson-House Funeral Home was honored for their service to the community with the “Sharing is Caring Award” by the Salvation Army Owosso Citadel at an event Wednesday.
Lt. Justin Steckbauer, along with Salvation Army’s Chelsey Hudson, presented the award to Nelson-House director Kevin Kregger after a lasagna dinner service.
Nominated along with Kregger for the 2022 award were Owosso’s Central Elementary, Denise Hudson, Lenore Devereux, Meijer, Home Depot and Michigan State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.