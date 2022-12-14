OVID — Judging by the fireworks on display at Monday’s council meeting, someone must have found a leftover box of Roman candles.
While council members did accomplish items set out on their agenda, including the very mundane, like setting meeting dates for 2023, they also found time in a 2 1/2 hour meeting to raise their voices on topics large and small.
Council members did approve a balanced budget for Fiscal Year 2023, including a 4% cost of living allowance. That’s an adjustment downward from the 8% in a draft budget given to the council in November.
One employee ineligible for the boost, according to Mayor William Lasher, is Police Chief Lisa Rousseau. Lasher said there was a stipulation in her contract that she not get a COLA until December 2023, Rousseau said while it came up during negotiations, she didn’t sign anything.
Rousseau’s situation didn’t sit well with Mayor Pro Tem Mary Perrien.
“I don’t like the look of, ‘Hey, it’s COLA’, but we don’t give it to everybody,” she said.
That bit of unfinished business — it’s not clear whether it got resolved — was the jumping-off point for a wide range of vented frustrations, from Rousseau telling council members she needs a dedicated office to secure confidential materials and conversations to Perrien alleging jealousy by other city staff of Rousseau’s salary.
“The kind of work environment we have at the city … we have to do better,” Perrien said.
Was city clerk Josy Medina upset with Rousseau about her purchase — with her own money — of office chairs, otherwise unaffordable by the city in a luxury in a tight $740,000 overall budget? Medina says she was “just asking a question.”
“We’re better than that. All of us,” Perrien said.
Rousseau appeared frustrated herself with many issues directly involving her department, including how to schedule police coverage over the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays. It was eventually settled that anyone working on Dec. 23, 26, 30 and Jan. 2 would receive their regular rate of pay, while working Dec. 24-25, 31st and Jan. 1 would receive double their rate of pay.
Another heated exchange came over who has the authority to speak directly with the city attorney, and does the police chief have that in a serious situation — for instance, an officer-involved shooting?
When Lasher asked why, Rousseau responded, “If an officer is involved, the first call needs to be to the city attorney. I don’t have that information (how to reach them),” she said.
“I’m not suggesting every single person gets to call him up,” Perrien said, “but why not the police chief?”
Council member Eric Brown noted that the city charter says all “department heads” have access to the city attorney as needed.
“I think we should add police chief to that list,” Brown said. It’s not clear whether that change was immediately agreed to or whether it would be revisited at a future meeting.
Regular meetings will continue to be held at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at the Ovid Municipal Building, 114 E. Front Street.
