SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — As the coronavirus started to emerge in Shiawassee County in mid-March, Jason Georges, lead pastor at Immanuel Baptist Church in Corunna, began brainstorming the variety of ways he could continue holding services for his congregation.
Initially, Georges began live-streaming sermons to congregation members through Facebook, though in subsequent weeks, Immanuel Baptist has expanded its offerings to include drive-in and in-person services at the church, 2680 E. M-21, with a number of virus-related precautions in place, including reducing its auditorium capacity by 40 percent.
“The reason we’re doing this is because we want to allow people the opportunity to make their own decision on how they want to worship,” Georges said. “We’re not pushing people to come in the auditorium. What we’re doing is we’re giving them three options to participate at the level they feel comfortable participating.”
While not explicitly permitting religious services, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders — the latest “stay home, stay safe” order extending through June 12 — have exempted places of worship, as well as those wishing to participate in religious services, from any penalties related to her current ban on public gatherings.
The exemption from enforcement has allowed a number of different denominations and churches — Immanuel Baptist among them — to proceed as they see fit.
“We believe church is essential and gathering together, to the best of our ability, is essential,” Georges said. “Now we want to be safe about it, so as we watched how the virus progressed in our community, having an understanding that we have a low incursion rate in our general population outside of our nursing homes (long-term care residents account for approximately 65.3 percent of the county’s confirmed cases), we made the determination with some protocols that we could take that next step forward and start getting back to in-person worship.”
Since May 10, Immanuel Baptist’s online, drive-thru and in-person services have occured simultaneously, with Georges transitioning between the church’s parking lot and auditorium throughout each sermon. Services take place at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays, and 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
The bulk of each service is held inside the church, Georges said, indicating the church’s FM transmitter allows drive-thru attendees to hear the sermon simultaneously via the radio.
Those inside the church are spaced apart in accordance with the CDC’s social distancing guidelines, he added.
The Owosso Catholic parish of St. Paul — which includes both the St. Paul Catholic Church and the St. Joseph Catholic Church — officially resumed its weekday Masses on Monday, albeit at a limited capacity, with restrictions in place regarding the number of people allowed inside the church at any one time, according to Colleen Tinsey, who serves as director of administration for the parish.
It’s the first time the parish has held any form of in-person service since mid-March, she said.
“The decision to close the doors temporarily was made by our Bishop and by our pastors to ensure that everyone stays healthy during this time,” Tinsey said. “Now as things are start to open up a little bit, we felt if we did this carefully and with reduced numbers, we could welcome people back as well.”
Weekday Masses are currently being held at 8 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with Monday Masses taking place at St. Joseph Church — 915 E. Oliver St. — and Wednesday and Friday Masses taking place at St. Paul — 111 N. Howell St. Capacity for weekday Masses is 24 people per Mass at St. Joseph Church and 32 people per Mass at St. Paul, according to Tinsey.
Sunday services at both churches will return May 31, she continued, with two services at St. Paul — 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., with a maximum capacity of 102 people per service — and a 9:30 a.m. service at St. Joseph, with a maximum capacity of 72 people per service.
Parishioners must sign up in advance to attend a service at either church, according to Tinsey, and may do so online at stpaulowosso.org or by calling the church office at (989) 723-4277. Sign ups will be collected on a first come, first served basis.
In addition to the cap on attendance, Tinsey said those attending in-person services will be required to wear a mask as well as maintain social distancing.
Thus far, there has been little pushback to the virus precautions, she said.
“I think our parishioners are looking forward to getting back with their community at a distance,” Tinsey said. “They certainly want to keep each other safe and keep our priests healthy.”
At Life in Christ Church in Owosso Township, services have transitioned online, according to Pastor Eric Numerich, with live-streamed sermons every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page — facebook.com/LifeinChrist03 — and website — lic.church.
“Up to this point we’ve basically honored the stay-at-home order,” Numerich said, adding church staff will be meeting in-person Tuesday to discuss the possibility of hosting small groups of 10 or fewer in the coming weeks.
“Some people desperately are in need of community right now,” he continued. “There are a number of people that really struggle with being isolated and we want to make sure we’re meeting that need…This coming Tuesday we will come together as a staff and we’ll divvy up who’s doing what, how do we get people plugged in to those groups.”
With respect to holding in-person services, Numerich said the question isn’t as simple as whether or not to open the doors, but rather there are a number of complex variables involved, including how to maintain social distancing, particularly when facilitating a children’s ministry.
For the time being, in-person services at Life in Christ will remain suspended, though Numerich wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a “soft opening” in July.
“We average about 500 people, still a good enough size where they know we pretty well, and they understand that I’m going to err on the side of caution and I’m doing it out of love,” Numerich said. “I feel a little bit of pressure because other churches are going back, but we’re going to do what’s right for our church family and we’re going to try to do the very best we can. I pray (our congregation) understands that we’re doing this out of love and out of precautions. We don’t want anybody getting sick.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.